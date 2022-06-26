comscore How to use Chrome passwords to sign in to apps on your iPhone
News

iPhone hacks: How to use Chrome passwords to sign in to apps on your Apple iPhone

How To

Want to use passwords save in Google Chrome on your Apple iPhone? Here is a step-by-step guide for you.

Google Chrome 2

So, you switched from an Android phone to an iPhone recently and you want Google Chrome on your iPhone to let you sign into all the apps, websites and services that you were using on your Android phone. Or may be you are used to accessing a bunch of services on Chrome from your personal computer and now you want them to be accessible on your iPhone as well. Don’t worry, we have got you covered. Here is a step-by-step guide of how you can save all the passwords in Google Chrome and then access them on your iPhone. Also Read - Netflix confirms an ad-supported tier is coming to its platform

How to save passwords in Google Chrome

Google Chrome offers to save your password by default. However, you can turn this option off or on at any time. So, if you have turned off this option by default, here’s how you can turn it on: Also Read - Chrome on iOS gets new features: Google Password Manager, Chrome Actions and more

Step 1: On your personal computer, open Chrome. Also Read - Google’s new Chromebook features make it easier to connect to Android phones

Step 2: At the top right corner of the browser, click the Profile Profile and then click the Passwords option.

Step 3: If you can’t find the Passwords icon, click the More button at the top of the screen and then click on the Settings button.

Step 4: Then go to Autofill option and from there go to the Passwords option.

Step 5: Lastly, turn ‘Offer to Save Passwords’ option on.

How to allow other apps to use passwords from Chrome on your iPhone

Step 1: On your iPhone, go to the Settings app and open your Device Settings.

Step 2: Now select Passwords.

Step 3: Follow the prompts to unlock your device.

Step 4: Now select AutoFill Passwords.

Step 5: Now, turn on AutoFill Passwords.

Step 6: In the following screen select Chrome option.

Step 7: To finish setting up, follow the on-screen instructions.

How to use Chrome passwords in other apps on your iPhone

Step 1: On your iPhone, go to an app you want to sign in to.

Step 2: On the sign-in page, tap the username or password field.

Step 3: In the keyboard, select Passwords.

Step 4: To allow autofill, you may need to sign in to your device again.

Step 5: Select the password you want to use and you’re good to go.

  • Published Date: June 26, 2022 11:26 AM IST

