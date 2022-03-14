Apple iPhones and iPads come with a flashlight feature that enables users to use the LED flash that is part of the phone’s rear camera setup as a flashlight. This feature is particularly helpful when you don’t want to wake up people or pets by turning on the lights. What’s more? You can also customise the brightness of the LED flash using the iPhone’s (or iPad’s) Control Centre. Also Read - Foxconn halts Apple iPhone at Shenzhen due to Covid lockdown

So, if you are new to iPhones or iPads, here’s a step-by-step guide that will help you turn the flashlight on or off and control its brightness: Also Read - iPhone 14 Pro smartphones may be the only ones to get Apple’s A16 chip

How to turn on the flashlight on your iPhone using Siri

There are several ways using which you can turn on the flashlight on your iPhone or your iPad. One of the easiest ways of doing so is by asking Siri to do it. All you need to do is say, “Hey Siri, turn on my flashlight.” You can also say, “Hey Siri, will you turn on my flashlight?”. You can turn off the flashlight on your iPhone by saying, “Hey Siri, turn off my flashlight.” Also Read - Apple to launch M2 powered MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro this year

How to turn on the flashlight on your iPhone using Control Centre

Another way of turning on the flashlight on your iPhone or your iPad using the device’s Control Centre. Here’s how you can turn on the flashlight on your iPhone or iPad using Control Centre:

Step 1: Swipe down from the upper-right corner of your iPhone or your iPad to open the Control Centre.

Step 2: Tap the Flashlight button.

Step 3: To turn off the flashlight, tap the Flashlight button again.

How to dim or brighten the flashlight on your iPhone using Control Centre

You can change the brightness of the flashlight on your iPhone or the iPad via the device’s Control Centre. Here’s a step-by-step guide for the same:

Step 1: Swipe down from the upper-right corner of the iPhone or the iPad to open the Control Centre.

Step 2: Next, press and hold the flashlight button.

Step 3: Drag the slider up or down to dim or brighten the flashlight on your iPhone or iPad.