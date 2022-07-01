comscore How to lock apps on iPhone with a Passcode
iPhone tricks: How to lock apps on iPhone with a Passcode

How To

Starting from iOS 12, iPhone users can lock individual apps using a passcode. However, that's not easily available in your iPhone's Setting app, but there's a way.

Lock apps on iPhone

Android OS allows users to lock apps on smartphones using third-party apps or the in-built app locker on phones like Xiaomi and Samsung. But on the iOS side of things, even today, there’s no app locker or ability to directly locks apps. However, since iOS 12, which introduced the Screen Time feature, things have changed. Also Read - Apple M2 MacBook Air will be available starting July 15, Pre-orders to start in early July

If not directly, there’s still a way to lock individual apps on iPhones. In this story, we will show you exactly how to do that. Also Read - Man uses Apple AirTags to recover stolen Range Rover

How to lock individual apps on iPhone using Screen Time

Step 1: Open Settings on your iPhone. Also Read - Instagram tricks: How to download Instagram Reels on your PC, smartphone

Step 2:  In the list of tabs, look for Screen Time and tap on it.

Step 3: Click on App Limits.

Step 4: Enable App Limits.

Step 5: Tap on Add Limit.

Step 6: Now, you will see a list of categories. If you want to lock a social media app, you can tap on ‘Social.’

Step 7: Now, from all the apps in the list, find the one that you want to lock and tap on it, and hit the Next button that’s on the top right corner.

Step 8: You will now have to set the timer, unfortunately, there’s no direct way to lock the app and so, you will have to set a time limit. From the slider, choose 1 minute as it is the minimum time. After the set time passes, the app will be locked automatically.

Step 9: Make sure you enable the ‘Block at the end of Limit’ option.

Step 10: Lastly, in the top right corner click on the ‘Add’ button.

Now, the app you just added will have a limit of 1 minute. What it means is, that when the 1 minute time will expire after opening the app, the app will be automatically locked with a passcode.

That being said, if you want to lock the app, you first need to open the app for 1 minute and after that, it will be successfully locked.

If you want to unlock it, you can tap on the ‘Ask For More Time’ option and click on ‘Enter Screen Time Passcode.’ After inputting the passcode, you can unlock the app.

The limitation here is, that after you unlock the app once, it will stay open for a minimum of 15 minutes. So, if someone tries to open the app within that 15-minute mark, they can access it.

Nonetheless, iOS is at least allowing you to lock apps in an indirect fashion, unlike earlier.

  • Published Date: July 1, 2022 4:58 PM IST

