IPL 2019: How to watch T20 matches live telecast online on JioTV, Hotstar and Airtel TV apps

If you are a die-hard cricket enthusiast and don’t want to miss T20 cricket fun, here’s how you can watch live telecast from anywhere.

  • Published: March 28, 2019 7:15 PM IST
The latest edition of IPL (Indian Premier League) is underway and eight teams are playing this year. The series started on March 23 and there will be a total of 56 matches, with the last one being held on May 5. Just like last year, the live telecast of IPL will happen on Star Sports, and on Hotstar.

Of course, there’s a lot of enthusiasm when it comes to IPL T20 cricket format, be it among the players or die-hard fans. If you are one of those fans who doesn’t want to miss a single game, but unable to make it to home on time, or don’t have a TV with cable connection, there is a way you can stream and watch the matches on the go.

IPL T20 live telecast online will be available to stream via Hotstar app for Android and iOS smartphones and tablets. You will also be able to watch the live stream on your PC or laptop by visiting hotstar.com. By default, you will be able to view the live telecast for four minutes, and after that, if you wish to continue you will have to subscribe.

Hotstar has three plans, Rs 199 per month, Rs 999 per year, both with all-inclusive access. Then there is a newly introduced Hotstar VIP pack priced at Rs 365 a year, which includes access to live sports, Hotstar specials, and movies. Airtel users can watch IPL live telecast for free using the Airtel TV app, whereas Reliance Jio users will be able to watch the live telecast on JioTV app.

