IPL 2021 Livestream, schedule, scoreboard, latest updates: The 33rd match in IPL 2021 T20 cricket series between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take place today. The match will be conducted at the Dubai International Stadium starting 7:30 PM IST. The toss will happen at 7:00 PM IST. Also Read - IPL 2021 PBKS vs RR match livestream: Watch today's IPL match online for free

This is the second phase of the IPL 2021 season, which was interrupted with the second wave of the COVID-19 virus earlier this year. Delhi Capitals will be led by Rishabh Pant as captain, whereas, Kane Williamson will lead Sunrisers Hyderabad. Also Read - Best Vi plans with free 1-year Disney+ Hotstar subscription: Check validity, data benefits, more

Live broadcasting rights for IPL 2021 have been acquired by the Star network. All T20 matches will be streamed live on the Star Sports and Star Sports HD channels on television. Digital streaming rights for the same have also been snagged by the Star Network, with all the matches set to stream live on the Disney+ Hotstar OTT platform. Also Read - IPL 2021 KKR vs RCB match livestream: How to watch match online for free

DC vs SRH match livestream on Disney+ Hotstar

Today’s DC vs SRH IPL 2021 match will be livestreamed on the Disney+ Hotstar streaming platform. You can watch the match free of cost for 15 minutes without signing in.

The annual subscription of Disney+ Hotstar Super is available at Rs 899 and the Premium subscription is available at Rs 1,499. There is a mobile plan as well, which is priced at Rs 499 a year.

The service can be accessed using the web, Android, iOS, and the Amazon Fire TV stick.

For international viewers, the rights to stream have been snagged by YuppTV. If you are located outside of India and reside in Australia, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, the Maldives, and through Europe, South and Central America, and South East Asia, you can use YuppTV to watch the IPL 2021 matches live.

How to watch DC vs SRH match for free

If you are an Airtel, Vi or Reliance Jio prepaid subscriber, you have a chance to watch the matches for free thanks to the bundled Disney+ Hotstar subscription with select plans.