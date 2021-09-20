IPL 2021 scrorcard, livestream, match schedule, date, timing: The second innings of India Premier League began on September 19 with a faceoff between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI). The second match in the second innings is between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royale Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The match begins at 7:30pm today, September 20. Also Read - IPL 2021 CSK vs MI match livestream: How to watch online for free

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all IPL matches have been shifted out of India. All matches of the IPL 2021 will be hosted at the Dubai International Stadium. Fans in India will get to watch today's KKR vs RCB match on Disney+ Hotstar streaming platform. Like before, all IPL matches will telecast on Star Sports Network channels as well.

KKR vs RCB: How to watch IPL 2021 online for free

To watch the match, you can pick one of the three subscriptions of Disney+ Hotstar available in the country. If you do not wish to spend money on buying the Disney+ Hotstar membership, there's a way to get the subscription free for a year.

For the unaware, Disney+ Hotstar introduced new subscription plans in India last month. These plans start at a price of Rs 499 and go up to Rs 1499. The three new Disney+ Hotstar plans include – Rs 499 annual plan, Rs 899 annual plan and Rs 1,499 annual plan. To get Disney+ Hotstar subscription plan, you can head over to the official website and choose the plan that suits you the best.

In case you do not wish to purchase a Disney+ Hotstar subscription plan, there’s a way to get the mobile membership free of cost for one year with select Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone-Idea prepaid as well as postpaid plans. Get more details about these plans and how to get free Disney+ Hotstar subscription for free here.