Indian Premier League or IPL 2021 begins today with a battle between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore. The T20 match will begin at 7:30PM. Due to the rising COVID-19 cases there won't be any spectator at the stadium but that doesn't mean you will miss watching the IPL 2021 session this year.

Just like last year, you will be able to watch all matches live on mobile, television, as well as laptop. All matches will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

Where to watch IPL 2021

People who have Disney+ Hotstar subscription will surely be able to watch all IPL matches in the 2021 session for free. People who don't have the subscription, will need to take up a subscription plan. Currently, there are three Disney+ Hotstar plans available in India including Rs 399/ year VIP plan, Rs 299/ month premium plan and Rs 1499/ year premium plan.

If you don’t want to buy any of the subscription plan, there are other ways to watch the IPL 2021 session for free. There are several recharge plans available that come with free Disney+ Hotstar subscription.

How to watch IPL 2021 live match online for free

Reliance Jio has launched new recharge packs for users to enjoy the IPL 2021 session at the comfort of their homes. These prepaid plans start at a price of Rs 401 and go all the way up to Rs 2,599. All these new recharge plans come bundled with a free annual subscription to Disney+ Hotstar VIP streaming platform. Here are the details of new Reliance Jio plans with free Disney+ Hotstar subscription:

-The base recharge plan is priced at Rs 401 that offers a validity of 28 days, access to unlimited calls, 3GB of data per day, and 100 free SMSes daily. Jio has announced that users will get an extra 6GB of data with this plan.

-The second plan costs Rs 598 and offers 56 days of validity, benefits of unlimited calls and 2GB of data per day.

-The third plan priced at Rs 777 comes with 84 days of validity, 1.5 of data per day along with unlimited calls. Users also get an extra data bandwidth of 5GB with this plan.

-The annual Rs 2,599 recharge plan comes with a validity of 365 days and brings 2GB of data per day along with unlimited calls. Users also get an extra data usage of 10GB.

Additionally, Reliance Jio has announced that all Postpaid Plus plans will come with access to Disney+ Hotstar and users will be able to enjoy IPL 2021 at the comfort of their home.