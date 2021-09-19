IPL 2021 livestream, matches, schedule, score table, latest update: India Premier League 2021 resumes today, on September 19, with clash between two top-level teams Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI). Due to the second COVID-19 wave, the IPL 2021 season was suspended after the 29th match. Also Read - Airtel plans with free Disney+ Hotstar to watch T20, IPL 2021 matches livestream online

With concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, IPL 2021 tournament has been shifted out of India. All IPL 2021 matches will be hosted at Dubai International Stadium. Keeping in mind the coronavirus protocols and UAE government regulations, the second innings of the Indian premier league will begin with limited seating.

If you are India, you can watch all IPL 2021 matches live on your mobile phone, laptop or on your TV screen. Today's CSK vs MI match will kick off at 7:30pm IST. The toss will happen 30min before the match begins, 7pm IST.

You will be able to enjoy watching all IPL 2021 matches on Disney+ Hotstar streaming platform. Matches will also telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How to watch IPL 2021 for free

Disney+ Hotstar introduced new subscription plans for people in India. The plans from the video streaming platform starts at a price of Rs 499 and goes up to Rs 1499. The three new Disney+ Hotstar plans include – Rs 499 annual plan, Rs 899 annual plan and Rs 1499 annual plan. To watch IPL 2021 matches, you can simply head over to the official Disney+ Hotstar website and choose the plan that suits you the best.

If you do not want to purchase a Disney+ Hotstar subscription, you get the option to get the mobile membership free of cost for one year with select Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone-Idea prepaid as well as postpaid plans. Know more details on how to get free Disney+ Hotstar subscription for free.

