IPL 2021 PBKS vs RR match today: How to watch online for free

IPL 2021 livestream, today's match, schedule: Punjab Kings (PKBS) will take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 32 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 on Tuesday. While the second phase of the tournament is underway, both teams will play today's match to take the sixth spot in the table. With the COVID-19 second wave hitting the country, the IPL 2021 season was suspended after the 29th match. But the month-long cricket tournament is back in action and is taking place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

If you reside in India you can catch the live actions of all the IPL 2021 matches from the comfort of your home. Disney+ Hotstar the official digital streaming partner for the IPL 2021 tournament will broadcast all the matches in India. IPL fans can also get all the details live via Star Sports.

IPL 2021 PKBS vs RR: How to watch today’s match online in India

As mentioned before, Disney+ Hotstar is the official digital streaming partner for the IPL 2021 tournament in India. Users can subscribe to the annual subscription of Disney+ Hotstar Super at Rs 899 or Disney+ Hotstar Premium at Rs 1,499 to stream IPL matches online. If you don't want to spend this big an amount then there is a mobile plan as well at Rs 499 a year that you can subscribe to watch the matches on either Android or iOS device.

In case you want to purchase an annual Disney+ Hotstar subscription plan, telecom operators Jio, Airtel, Vi (Vodafone Idea) have several prepaid and postpaid offerings that bundle one-year Disney+ Hotstar Mobile membership.

For those big-screen lovers, Star India’s sports channel catalogue and Star Sports bring the benefit to witness all the action live. The PKBS vs RR battle today on IPL will commence at 7:30 PM IST.

How to watch IPL 2021 outside India

For those outside India, they can check YuppTV that has got worldwide digital streaming rights for Vivo IPL 2021. YuppTV will provide coverage in Australia, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, the Maldives, and through Europe, South and Central America, and South East Asia except for Singapore and Malaysia.