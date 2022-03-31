comscore IPL 2022 CSK vs LSG match today: When and where to watch it live
IPL 2022 Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants match today: All you need to know

Chennai Super Kings is being led by Ravindra Jadeja and the Lucknow team will be headed by KL Rahul.

In the seventh match of IPL 2022, Chennai Super Kings will play against Lucknow Super Giants today. The match will take place in Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai at 7.30 pm IST. Chennai Super Kings is being led by Ravindra Jadeja and the Lucknow team will be headed by KL Rahul. For the unversed, Chennai Super Kings was the winner of IPL 2021. Also Read - IPL 2022: How to watch Royal Challengers Bangalore Vs Kolkata Knight Riders match live today

IPL 2022: How to watch today’s match live

To watch the live streams of the upcoming IPL matches in India, viewers can tune in to Star Sports or Disney+ Hotstar. Also Read - IPL 2022: Twitter is testing an India-only cricket tab for Android users

If you want to get a subscription to Disney+ Hotstar, you can pay Rs 499 per year and get a Mobile plan. It will let you use the app on one mobile device. There is an Rs 899 yearly subscription that will support 2 devices including TVs and laptops. Lastly, you can also get the Rs 1,499 Premium subscription that will support 4 devices and 4K. Additionally, you will not have to deal with advertisements.

IPL2022: Lucknow Super Giants team

KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock (WK), Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan

IPL 2022: Chennai Super Kings team

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (WK), Shivam Dube, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Adam Milne, Tushar Deshpande

For the unversed, instead of 8,  there are 10 IPL teams this year. These teams include Lucknow Super Giants, Gujarat Titans, Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad

  • Published Date: March 31, 2022 4:14 PM IST

