Today, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will compete against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the sixth match of IPL 2022. The match will kick-off at 7.30 pm IST at Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai. The RCB team is headed by Faf du Plessis whereas the KKR team is led by Shreyas Iyer. Also Read - IPL 2022: Twitter is testing an India-only cricket tab for Android users

How to watch Tata IPL 2022 live in India

To watch the live streams of the upcoming IPL matches in India, viewers can tune in to Star Sports or Disney+ Hotstar. Also Read - IPL 2022 Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Rajasthan Royals match today: When, where to watch it

If you want to get a subscription to Disney+ Hotstar, you can pay Rs 499 per year and get a Mobile plan. It will let you use the app on one mobile device. There is an Rs 899 yearly subscription that will support 2 devices including TVs and laptops. Lastly, you can also get the Rs 1,499 Premium subscription that will support 4 devices and 4K. Additionally, you will not have to deal with advertisements.

IPL 2022: Royal Challengers Bangalore team

Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Sherfane Rutherford, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj

IPL 2022: Kolkata Knight Riders team

Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana, Sam Billings, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Jackson, Umesh Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakaravarthy

IPL 2022: Updated scoreboard

Here is the latest scoreboard for IPL 2022:

For the unversed, instead of 8, there are 10 IPL teams this year. These teams include Lucknow Super Giants, Gujarat Titans, Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad