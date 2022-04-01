comscore IPL 2022: KKR vs PBKS match today at 7.30 pm IST
  • Home
  • How To
  • Ipl 2022 Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Punjab Kings Match Today At 7 30 Pm How To Watch It For Free
News

IPL 2022 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings match today at 7.30 pm: How to watch it for free

How To

In IPL 2022, the Kolkata Knight Riders team is headed by Shreyas Iyer and Punjab Kings team is led by Mayank Agarwal.

Untitled design - 2022-04-01T150936.498

Image: Twitter/@PunjabKingsIPL

Today, Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings will be competing against each other in the eighth match of IPL 2022. The match will begin today at 7.30 pm IST at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The Kolkata Knight Riders team is headed by Shreyas Iyer and Punjab Kings team is led by Mayank Agarwal. Also Read - IPL 2022 Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants match today: All you need to know

How to watch Tata IPL 2022 live in India

To watch the live streams of the upcoming IPL matches in India, viewers can tune in to Star Sports or Disney+ Hotstar. Also Read - IPL 2022: How to watch Royal Challengers Bangalore Vs Kolkata Knight Riders match live today

If you want to get a subscription to Disney+ Hotstar, you can pay Rs 499 per year and get a Mobile plan. It will let you use the app on one mobile device. There is an Rs 899 yearly subscription that will support 2 devices including TVs and laptops. Lastly, you can also get the Rs 1,499 Premium subscription that will support 4 devices and 4K. Additionally, you will not have to deal with advertisements.

IPL 2022: Kolkata Knight Riders team

Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana, Sam Billings, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Jackson, Umesh Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakaravarthy

IPL 2022: Punjab Kings team

Mayank Agarwal, Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Raj Bawa, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Sandeep Sharma, Rahul Chahar

IPL 2022: Disney+ Hotstar plans

Reliance Jio has rolled out a few plans for the IPL fans. Starting off with the Rs 499 plan.  offers its users 2GB of daily high-speed data, and a complimentary Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription with a validity of 28 days.

Under the Rs 799 plan, customers will get 2GB of daily data along with a Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription. The plan comes with a validity of 56 days.

The Rs 1,066 plan comes with a validity of 84 days, and comes with 2GB of daily data and a Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription.

The Rs 3,119 plan is a long term plan, which comes with a validity of 365 days and offers customers 2GB of daily data. The plan bundles a complementary Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription for the duration.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: April 1, 2022 5:42 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Airtel launches Rs 296, Rs 319 monthly prepaid plans in India
Telecom
Airtel launches Rs 296, Rs 319 monthly prepaid plans in India
IPL 2022: KKR vs PBKS match today at 7.30 pm IST

How To

IPL 2022: KKR vs PBKS match today at 7.30 pm IST

Best deals on smartphones under 40,000 on Flipkart: OPPO Reno7 Pro 5G, realme 9 Pro+ 5G, and more

Deals

Best deals on smartphones under 40,000 on Flipkart: OPPO Reno7 Pro 5G, realme 9 Pro+ 5G, and more

OnePlus 10 Pro review: A balancing act

Reviews

OnePlus 10 Pro review: A balancing act

Tata Motors sold the maximum number of EVs ever in FY22

automobile

Tata Motors sold the maximum number of EVs ever in FY22

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Mahindra sells four NFTs for Rs 26 lakh, best-selling 'Standing Tall Thar' NFT earns Rs 11 lakh

Airtel launches Rs 296, Rs 319 monthly prepaid plans in India

Best deals on smartphones under 40,000 on Flipkart: OPPO Reno7 Pro 5G, realme 9 Pro+ 5G, and more

Tata Motors sold the maximum number of EVs ever in FY22

Electronic Entertainment Expo 2022 canceled, expected to comeback in 2023

OnePlus 10 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus vs Vivo iQOO 9 Pro: Which one to buy?

OnePlus 10 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus vs Vivo iQOO 9 Pro: Which one to buy?

PlayStation Plus vs Xbox Game Pass: Which service trumps the other

Electric scooters catching fire: Tips to keep EV battery safe

Crypto tax after March 31: Should you withdraw or stay put?

Related Topics

Related Stories

IPL 2022: KKR vs PBKS match today at 7.30 pm IST

How To

IPL 2022: KKR vs PBKS match today at 7.30 pm IST
IPL 2022 CSK vs LSG match today: When and where to watch it live

How To

IPL 2022 CSK vs LSG match today: When and where to watch it live
IPL 2022 KKR Vs RCB: When and where to watch the match live

How To

IPL 2022 KKR Vs RCB: When and where to watch the match live
IPL 2022: Twitter to roll out a cricket dedicated tab for users in India

Apps

IPL 2022: Twitter to roll out a cricket dedicated tab for users in India
IPL 202: How to watch Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Rajasthan Royals match today

How To

IPL 202: How to watch Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Rajasthan Royals match today

हिंदी समाचार

OnePlus 10 Pro या Samsung Galaxy S22? किसे खरीदना होगा फायदे का सौदा

Xiaomi Mi Fan Festival Sale की घोषणा, 6 अप्रैल से शुरू हो रही सेल में मिलेंगे ये जबरदस्त ऑफर्स

Realme 9 4G के स्पेसिफिकेशन लीक, मिलेगा 108MP वाला तगड़ा कैमरा

BSNL के इस पैक में मिलेगा 850GB डेटा अनलिमिटिड कॉलिंग और बहुत कुछ, जानें कीमत

Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade के दाम हुए 10 लाख रुपये कम, जानें अब कितनी है कीमत

Latest Videos

WhatsApp New Update | Voice Messages to Get set of New Features

News

WhatsApp New Update | Voice Messages to Get set of New Features
iPhones reported as stolen or lost will no longer be repaired by Apple - Watch the video to know the details here

News

iPhones reported as stolen or lost will no longer be repaired by Apple - Watch the video to know the details here
Instagram To Allow Users To Reply To Stories With Audio Messages And Images | Watch Video

News

Instagram To Allow Users To Reply To Stories With Audio Messages And Images | Watch Video
5 Tips that you can follow to increase the life of your Smartphone

News

5 Tips that you can follow to increase the life of your Smartphone

News

Mahindra sells four NFTs for Rs 26 lakh, best-selling 'Standing Tall Thar' NFT earns Rs 11 lakh
automobile
Mahindra sells four NFTs for Rs 26 lakh, best-selling 'Standing Tall Thar' NFT earns Rs 11 lakh
Airtel launches Rs 296, Rs 319 monthly prepaid plans in India

Telecom

Airtel launches Rs 296, Rs 319 monthly prepaid plans in India
Best deals on smartphones under 40,000 on Flipkart: OPPO Reno7 Pro 5G, realme 9 Pro+ 5G, and more

Deals

Best deals on smartphones under 40,000 on Flipkart: OPPO Reno7 Pro 5G, realme 9 Pro+ 5G, and more
Tata Motors sold the maximum number of EVs ever in FY22

automobile

Tata Motors sold the maximum number of EVs ever in FY22
Electronic Entertainment Expo 2022 canceled, expected to comeback in 2023

News

Electronic Entertainment Expo 2022 canceled, expected to comeback in 2023

new arrivals in india

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Best Sellers