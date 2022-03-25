IPL 2022: The 15th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 is set to commence on March 26 i.e. tomorrow. The highlight of this year is that there will be 10 teams instead of 8 that will compete against each other during the entire season. The two additions are Lucknow Super Giants and the Gujarat Titans. Other IPL teams are Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Also Read - IPL 2022: Amazon, Reliance Digital fight over streaming rights
How to watch Tata IPL 2022 live in India
To watch the livestreams of the upcoming IPL matches in India, viewers can tune in to Star Sports or Disney+ Hotstar.
If you want to get a subscription to Disney+ Hotstar, you can pay Rs 499 per year and get a Mobile plan. It will let you use the app on one mobile device. There is an Rs 899 yearly subscription that will support 2 devices including TVs and laptops. Lastly, you can also get the Rs 1,499 Premium subscription that will support 4 devices and 4K. Additionally, you will not have to deal with advertisements.
IPL 2022 will be held in Mumbai and Pune. The first match of this IPL season will take place on March 27 at 7.30 pm IST. In this match, Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders will compete against each other. This season will host 74 cricket matches.
IPL 2022 schedule
|Match no.
|Match
|Date
|Time (IST)
|1
|CSK Vs KKR
|March 26
|19:30
|2
|SRH Vs RR
|March 27
|15:30
|3
|Ahmedabad Vs RCB
|March 27
|19:30
|4
|DC Vs MI
|March 28
|19:30
|5
|Lucknow Vs PBKS
|March 29
|19:30
|6
|KKR Vs SRH
|March 30
|19:30
|7
|RR Vs DC
|March 31
|19:30
|8
|RCB Vs MI
|April 1
|19:30
|9
|Lucknow Vs Ahmedabad
|April 2
|15:30
|10
|PBKS Vs CSK
|April 2
|19:30
|11
|SRH Vs RCB
|April 3
|19:30
|12
|MI Vs Ahmedabad
|April 4
|19:30
|13
|DC Vs KKR
|April 5
|19:30
|14
|CSK Vs RCB
|April 6
|19:30
|15
|SRH Vs PBKS
|April 7
|19:30
|16
|RR Vs KKR
|April 8
|19:30
|17
|Lucknow Vs DC
|April 9
|15:30
|18
|Ahmedabad Vs CSK
|April 9
|19:30
|19
|DC Vs SRH
|April 10
|15:30
|20
|RCB Vs RR
|April 10
|19:30
|21
|MI Vs Lucknow
|April 11
|19:30
|22
|KKR Vs Ahmedabad
|April 12
|19:30
|23
|PBKS Vs RR
|April 13
|19:30
|24
|MI Vs CSK
|April 14
|19:30
|25
|KKR Vs RCB
|April 15
|19:30
|26
|DC Vs PBKS
|April 16
|15:30
|27
|SRH Vs MI
|April 16
|19:30
|28
|RR Vs Ahmedabad
|April 17
|15:30
|29
|CSK Vs Lucknow
|April 17
|19:30
|30
|DC Vs RCB
|April 18
|19:30
|31
|Lucknow Vs CSK
|April 19
|19:30
|32
|Ahmedabad Vs SRH
|April 20
|19:30
|33
|KKR Vs PBKS
|April 21
|19:30
|34
|RR Vs MI
|April 22
|19:30
|35
|RCB Vs Lucknow
|April 23
|15:30
|36
|Ahmedabad Vs DC
|April 23
|19:30
|37
|MI Vs PBKS
|April 24
|19:30
|38
|RR Vs Lucknow
|April 25
|19:30
|39
|CSK Vs SRH
|April 26
|19:30
|40
|DC Vs Ahmedabad
|April 27
|19:30
|41
|SRH Vs KKR
|April 28
|19:30
|42
|CSK Vs RR
|April 29
|19:30
|43
|Lucknow Vs MI
|April 30
|15:30
|44
|Ahmedabad Vs KKR
|April 30
|19:30
|45
|SRH Vs DC
|May 1
|15:30
|46
|RCB Vs PBKS
|May 1
|19:30
|47
|KKR Vs CSK
|May 2
|19:30
|48
|MI Vs DC
|May 3
|19:30
|49
|RCB Vs Ahmedabad
|May 4
|19:30
|50
|PBKS Vs Lucknow
|May 5
|19:30
|51
|RR Vs CSK
|May 6
|19:30
|52
|PBKS Vs MI
|May 7
|15:30
|53
|SRH Vs Lucknow
|May 7
|19:30
|54
|RR Vs RCB
|May 8
|15:30
|55
|CSK Vs DC
|May 8
|19:30
|56
|Ahmedabad Vs PBKS
|May 9
|19:30
|57
|MI Vs SRH
|May 10
|19:30
|58
|RCB Vs KKR
|May 11
|19:30
|59
|PBKS Vs DC
|May 12
|19:30
|60
|Ahmedabad Vs RR
|May 13
|19:30
|61
|KKR Vs MI
|May 14
|19:30
|62
|Lucknow Vs SRH
|May 15
|15:30
|63
|PBKS Vs RCB
|May 15
|19:30
|64
|CSK Vs Ahmedabad
|May 16
|19:30
|65
|Lucknow Vs KKR
|May 17
|19:30
|66
|MI Vs RR
|May 18
|19:30
|67
|PBKS Vs SRH
|May 19
|19:30
|68
|DC Vs Lucknow
|May 20
|19:30
|69
|RCB Vs CSK
|May 21
|19:30
|70
|KKR Vs RR
|May 22
|19:30