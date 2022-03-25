IPL 2022: The 15th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 is set to commence on March 26 i.e. tomorrow. The highlight of this year is that there will be 10 teams instead of 8 that will compete against each other during the entire season. The two additions are Lucknow Super Giants and the Gujarat Titans. Other IPL teams are Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Also Read - IPL 2022: Amazon, Reliance Digital fight over streaming rights

How to watch Tata IPL 2022 live in India

To watch the livestreams of the upcoming IPL matches in India, viewers can tune in to Star Sports or Disney+ Hotstar. Also Read - Ather Energy is the main sponsor for a brand new IPL team

If you want to get a subscription to Disney+ Hotstar, you can pay Rs 499 per year and get a Mobile plan. It will let you use the app on one mobile device. There is an Rs 899 yearly subscription that will support 2 devices including TVs and laptops. Lastly, you can also get the Rs 1,499 Premium subscription that will support 4 devices and 4K. Additionally, you will not have to deal with advertisements.

IPL 2022 will be held in Mumbai and Pune. The first match of this IPL season will take place on March 27 at 7.30 pm IST. In this match, Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders will compete against each other. This season will host 74 cricket matches.

IPL 2022 schedule