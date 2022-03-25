comscore IPL 2022 starting tomorrow: How to watch it live in India
IPL 2022 kicks off tomorrow: How to watch it live in India

Watch IPL 2022 live in India by tuning in to Star Sports or Disney+ Hotstar.

IPL 2022: The 15th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 is set to commence on March 26 i.e. tomorrow. The highlight of this year is that there will be 10 teams instead of 8 that will compete against each other during the entire season. The two additions are Lucknow Super Giants and the Gujarat Titans. Other IPL teams are Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Also Read - IPL 2022: Amazon, Reliance Digital fight over streaming rights

How to watch Tata IPL 2022 live in India

To watch the livestreams of the upcoming IPL matches in India, viewers can tune in to Star Sports or Disney+ Hotstar. Also Read - Ather Energy is the main sponsor for a brand new IPL team

If you want to get a subscription to Disney+ Hotstar, you can pay Rs 499 per year and get a Mobile plan. It will let you use the app on one mobile device. There is an Rs 899 yearly subscription that will support 2 devices including TVs and laptops. Lastly, you can also get the Rs 1,499 Premium subscription that will support 4 devices and 4K. Additionally, you will not have to deal with advertisements.

IPL 2022 will be held in Mumbai and Pune. The first match of this IPL season will take place on March 27 at 7.30 pm IST. In this match, Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders will compete against each other. This season will host 74 cricket matches.

IPL 2022 schedule

Match no. Match Date Time (IST)
1 CSK Vs KKR March 26 19:30
2 SRH Vs RR March 27 15:30
3 Ahmedabad Vs RCB March 27 19:30
4 DC Vs MI March 28 19:30
5 Lucknow Vs PBKS March 29 19:30
6 KKR Vs SRH March 30 19:30
7 RR Vs DC March 31 19:30
8 RCB Vs MI April 1 19:30
9 Lucknow Vs Ahmedabad April 2 15:30
10 PBKS Vs CSK April 2 19:30
11 SRH Vs RCB April 3 19:30
12 MI Vs Ahmedabad April 4 19:30
13 DC Vs KKR April 5 19:30
14 CSK Vs RCB April 6 19:30
15 SRH Vs PBKS April 7 19:30
16 RR Vs KKR April 8 19:30
17 Lucknow Vs DC April 9 15:30
18 Ahmedabad Vs CSK April 9 19:30
19 DC Vs SRH April 10 15:30
20 RCB Vs RR April 10 19:30
21 MI Vs Lucknow April 11 19:30
22 KKR Vs Ahmedabad April 12 19:30
23 PBKS Vs RR April 13 19:30
24 MI Vs CSK April 14 19:30
25 KKR Vs RCB April 15 19:30
26 DC Vs PBKS April 16 15:30
27 SRH Vs MI April 16 19:30
28 RR Vs Ahmedabad April 17 15:30
29 CSK Vs Lucknow April 17 19:30
30 DC Vs RCB April 18 19:30
31 Lucknow Vs CSK April 19 19:30
32 Ahmedabad Vs SRH April 20 19:30
33 KKR Vs PBKS April 21 19:30
34 RR Vs MI April 22 19:30
35 RCB Vs Lucknow April 23 15:30
36 Ahmedabad Vs DC April 23 19:30
37 MI Vs PBKS April 24 19:30
38 RR Vs Lucknow April 25 19:30
39 CSK Vs SRH April 26 19:30
40 DC Vs Ahmedabad April 27 19:30
41 SRH Vs KKR April 28 19:30
42 CSK Vs RR April 29 19:30
43 Lucknow Vs MI April 30 15:30
44 Ahmedabad Vs KKR April 30 19:30
45 SRH Vs DC May 1 15:30
46 RCB Vs PBKS May 1 19:30
47 KKR Vs CSK May 2 19:30
48 MI Vs DC May 3 19:30
49 RCB Vs Ahmedabad May 4 19:30
50 PBKS Vs Lucknow May 5 19:30
51 RR Vs CSK May 6 19:30
52 PBKS Vs MI May 7 15:30
53 SRH Vs Lucknow May 7 19:30
54 RR Vs RCB May 8 15:30
55 CSK Vs DC May 8 19:30
56 Ahmedabad Vs PBKS May 9 19:30
57 MI Vs SRH May 10 19:30
58 RCB Vs KKR May 11 19:30
59 PBKS Vs DC May 12 19:30
60 Ahmedabad Vs RR May 13 19:30
61 KKR Vs MI May 14 19:30
62 Lucknow Vs SRH May 15 15:30
63 PBKS Vs RCB May 15 19:30
64 CSK Vs Ahmedabad May 16 19:30
65 Lucknow Vs KKR May 17 19:30
66 MI Vs RR May 18 19:30
67 PBKS Vs SRH May 19 19:30
68 DC Vs Lucknow May 20 19:30
69 RCB Vs CSK May 21 19:30
70 KKR Vs RR May 22 19:30
  • Published Date: March 25, 2022 11:59 AM IST
  • Updated Date: March 25, 2022 12:02 PM IST

