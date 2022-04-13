comscore IPL 2022: Mumbai India Vs Punjab Kings match today; scoreboard
IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians (MI) Vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) match today at 7.30 pm IST

Instead of 8, there are 10 IPL teams this year. These teams include Lucknow Super Giants, Gujarat Titans, Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Today is the 23rd match of the IPL 2022 season. At 7.30 pm, Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings will go up against each other today. The match will take place at MCA Stadium in Pune. For the unversed, Mumbai Indians team is headed by Rohit Sharma, while the Punjab team is led by Mayank Agrawal. Also Read - Now get an update on IPL scores by saying Alexa

Mumbai Indians have a current run rate of -1.181. The team has played four matches and has not won a single match during this IPL season. Punjab Kings on the other hand has won two out of four matches. Its current run rate is 0.152. Also Read - IPL 2022: Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Mumbai Indians match today at 7.30 pm

IPL 2022: How to watch today’s match live in India

To watch the live streams of the upcoming IPL match in India, viewers can tune in to Star Sports or Disney+ Hotstar. Also Read - IPL 2022: All you need to know about today's Rajasthan Royals Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

If you want to get a subscription to Disney+ Hotstar, you can pay Rs 499 per year and get a Mobile plan. It will let you use the app on one mobile device. There is an Rs 899 yearly subscription that will support 2 devices including TVs and laptops. Lastly, you can also get the Rs 1,499 Premium subscription that will support 4 devices and 4K. Additionally, you will not have to deal with advertisements.

IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Kieron Pollard, Fabien Allen, Murugan Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Jasprit Bumrah, Basil Thampi

IPL 2022: Punjab Kings

Mayank Agarwal, Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Jonny Bairstow, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Shahrukh Khan, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh

IPL 2022: Points Table

ipl, ipl 2022, scoreboard

Image: IPL

For the unversed, instead of 8, there are 10 IPL teams this year. These teams include Lucknow Super Giants, Gujarat Titans, Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

  • Published Date: April 13, 2022 5:11 PM IST
  • Updated Date: April 13, 2022 5:54 PM IST

