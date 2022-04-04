SRH vs LSG (IPL 2022): Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants will compete today against each other. Notably, this is the 12th match of IPL 2022 and will take place at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai at 7.30 pm. Sunrisers Hyderabad has already won a match against Rajasthan Royals this season. For the unversed, the Lucknow Super Giants team is headed by KL Rahul and the Sunrise Hyderabad team is led by Kane Williamson. Also Read - Best Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea prepaid plans under Rs 499 that offer Disney+ Hotstar

How to watch Tata IPL 2022 live in India

To watch the live streams of the upcoming IPL matches in India, viewers can tune in to Star Sports or Disney+ Hotstar.

If you want to get a subscription to Disney+ Hotstar, you can pay Rs 499 per year and get a Mobile plan. It will let you use the app on one mobile device. There is an Rs 899 yearly subscription that will support 2 devices including TVs and laptops. Lastly, you can also get the Rs 1,499 Premium subscription that will support 4 devices and 4K. Additionally, you will not have to deal with advertisements.

Lucknow Super Giants 2022 Players List

KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock (WK), Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan

Sunrisers Hyderabad 2022 Players List

Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Kane Williamson, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik

For the unversed, instead of 8, there are 10 IPL teams this year. These teams include Lucknow Super Giants, Gujarat Titans, Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad.