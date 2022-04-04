comscore IPL 2022 SRH vs LSG match today at 7.30 pm: When, where to watch it
  • Home
  • How To
  • Ipl 2022 Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Lucknow Super Giants Match Today When And Where To Watch It
News

IPL 2022 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants match today: When and where to watch it

How To

SRH vs LSG: In the IPL 2022 match today, the Sunrise Hyderabad team led by Kane Williamson will be competing against the Lucknow Super Giants team which is headed by KL Rahul.

Untitled design - 2022-04-04T153906.087

SRH vs LSG (IPL 2022): Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants will compete today against each other. Notably, this is the 12th match of IPL 2022 and will take place at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai at 7.30 pm. Sunrisers Hyderabad has already won a match against Rajasthan Royals this season. For the unversed, the Lucknow Super Giants team is headed by KL Rahul and the Sunrise Hyderabad team is led by Kane Williamson. Also Read - Best Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea prepaid plans under Rs 499 that offer Disney+ Hotstar

How to watch Tata IPL 2022 live in India

To watch the live streams of the upcoming IPL matches in India, viewers can tune in to Star Sports or Disney+ Hotstar. Also Read - IPL 2022 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings match today at 7.30 pm: How to watch it for free

If you want to get a subscription to Disney+ Hotstar, you can pay Rs 499 per year and get a Mobile plan. It will let you use the app on one mobile device. There is an Rs 899 yearly subscription that will support 2 devices including TVs and laptops. Lastly, you can also get the Rs 1,499 Premium subscription that will support 4 devices and 4K. Additionally, you will not have to deal with advertisements.

Lucknow Super Giants 2022 Players List

KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock (WK), Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan

Sunrisers Hyderabad 2022 Players List

Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Kane Williamson, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik

IPL 2022 Scoreboard

IPL, IPL 2022

Image: IPL

For the unversed, instead of 8, there are 10 IPL teams this year. These teams include Lucknow Super Giants, Gujarat Titans, Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: April 4, 2022 3:59 PM IST
  • Updated Date: April 4, 2022 4:37 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

IPL 2022 SRH vs LSG match today at 7.30 pm: When, where to watch it
How To
IPL 2022 SRH vs LSG match today at 7.30 pm: When, where to watch it
Best prepaid plans with 365 days validity: Check out benefits, price, OTT subscriptions

Telecom

Best prepaid plans with 365 days validity: Check out benefits, price, OTT subscriptions

Tesla s China plant to remain closed amid Covid-19 restrictions

automobile

Tesla s China plant to remain closed amid Covid-19 restrictions

WhatsApp imposing fresh limits on forwarding messages to group chats

Apps

WhatsApp imposing fresh limits on forwarding messages to group chats

Twitter might soon let you co-author a tweet: How it works

Apps

Twitter might soon let you co-author a tweet: How it works

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Best prepaid plans with 365 days validity: Check out benefits, price, OTT subscriptions

Tesla s China plant to remain closed amid Covid-19 restrictions

EV maker NIO wants to take on iPhones with its own smartphones

How to erase data from iPhone: Follow these simple steps

Tata Group to launch its Neu Super App on April 7: Check out features, how to use

OnePlus 10 Pro With 80W SUPERVOOC Fast Charging And 6.7-Inch LTPO Display Launched In India, All You Need To Know

OnePlus 10 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus vs Vivo iQOO 9 Pro: Which one to buy?

OnePlus 10 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus vs Vivo iQOO 9 Pro: Which one to buy?

PlayStation Plus vs Xbox Game Pass: Which service trumps the other

Electric scooters catching fire: Tips to keep EV battery safe

Related Topics

Related Stories

IPL 2022 SRH vs LSG match today at 7.30 pm: When, where to watch it

How To

IPL 2022 SRH vs LSG match today at 7.30 pm: When, where to watch it
Best Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea prepaid plans under Rs 499 that offer Disney+ Hotstar

Telecom

Best Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea prepaid plans under Rs 499 that offer Disney+ Hotstar
IPL 2022: KKR vs PBKS match today at 7.30 pm IST

How To

IPL 2022: KKR vs PBKS match today at 7.30 pm IST
IPL 2022 CSK vs LSG match today: When and where to watch it live

How To

IPL 2022 CSK vs LSG match today: When and where to watch it live
IPL 2022 KKR Vs RCB: When and where to watch the match live

How To

IPL 2022 KKR Vs RCB: When and where to watch the match live

हिंदी समाचार

Angry Birds को अब फिर से खेल पाएंगे गेमर्स, नए अवतार और फीचर्स के साथ हुई वापसी

Suzuki Avenis Standard Edition हुआ लॉन्च, कम कीमत में मिलेगा स्पोर्टी स्कूटर का मजा

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G की भारत में ये होगी कीमत, मिलता है 48MP का कैमरा

इंजीनियर का कमाल, iPhone Lightning केबल से चार्ज होने लगा एंड्रॉइड फोन

Free Fire Max redeem code for today (4 April 2022): इस तरह क्लेम करें फ्री डायमंड्स और कॉस्टूयम बंडल

Latest Videos

OnePlus 10 Pro With 80W SUPERVOOC Fast Charging And 6.7-Inch LTPO Display Launched In India, All You Need To Know

Features

OnePlus 10 Pro With 80W SUPERVOOC Fast Charging And 6.7-Inch LTPO Display Launched In India, All You Need To Know
WhatsApp New Update | Voice Messages to Get set of New Features

News

WhatsApp New Update | Voice Messages to Get set of New Features
iPhones reported as stolen or lost will no longer be repaired by Apple - Watch the video to know the details here

News

iPhones reported as stolen or lost will no longer be repaired by Apple - Watch the video to know the details here
Instagram To Allow Users To Reply To Stories With Audio Messages And Images | Watch Video

News

Instagram To Allow Users To Reply To Stories With Audio Messages And Images | Watch Video

News

Best prepaid plans with 365 days validity: Check out benefits, price, OTT subscriptions
Telecom
Best prepaid plans with 365 days validity: Check out benefits, price, OTT subscriptions
Tesla s China plant to remain closed amid Covid-19 restrictions

automobile

Tesla s China plant to remain closed amid Covid-19 restrictions
EV maker NIO wants to take on iPhones with its own smartphones

automobile

EV maker NIO wants to take on iPhones with its own smartphones
How to erase data from iPhone: Follow these simple steps

How To

How to erase data from iPhone: Follow these simple steps
Tata Group to launch its Neu Super App on April 7: Check out features, how to use

Apps

Tata Group to launch its Neu Super App on April 7: Check out features, how to use

new arrivals in india

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Best Sellers