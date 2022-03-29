In the sixth match of IPL 2022, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals will go against each other to fight for the IPL trophy. The match will commence at 7.30 pm IST today at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. For the unversed, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson will lead the Hyderabad team and the Rajasthan team will be headed by Sanju Samsun. Also Read - IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans VS Lucknow Super Giants match to start at 7.30 pm IST today

IPL 2022 Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Rajasthan Royals: How to watch it live

To watch the livestream of the upcoming IPL matches in India, viewers can tune in to Star Sports or Disney+ Hotstar. Also Read - Jio Cricket Plans bundled with Disney+ Hotstar ahead of IPL 2022

If you want to get a subscription to Disney+ Hotstar, you can pay Rs 499 per year and get a Mobile plan. It will let you use the app on one mobile device. There is an Rs 899 yearly subscription that will support 2 devices including TVs and laptops. Lastly, you can also get the Rs 1,499 Premium subscription that will support 4 devices and 4K. Additionally, you will not have to deal with advertisements. Also Read - IPL 2022 kicks off tomorrow: How to watch it live in India

Reliance Jio has rolled out a few plans for the IPL fans. Starting off with the Rs 499 plan. offers its users 2GB of daily high-speed data, and a complimentary Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription with a validity of 28 days.

Under the Rs 799 plan, customers will get 2GB of daily data along with a Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription. The plan comes with a validity of 56 days.

The Rs 1,066 plan comes with a validity of 84 days, and comes with 2GB of daily data and a Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription.

The Rs 3,119 plan is a long-term plan, which comes with a validity of 365 days and offers customers 2GB of daily data. The plan bundles a complementary Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription for the duration.