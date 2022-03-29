comscore IPL 202: How to watch Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Rajasthan Royals match today
  • Home
  • How To
  • IPL 2022 Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Rajasthan Royals match today: When, where to watch it
News

IPL 2022 Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Rajasthan Royals match today: When, where to watch it

How To

The match will commence at 7.30 pm IST today at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.

Untitled design - 2022-03-29T163152.871

Image: IPL/ Twitter

In the sixth match of IPL 2022, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals will go against each other to fight for the IPL trophy. The match will commence at 7.30 pm IST today at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. For the unversed, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson will lead the Hyderabad team and the Rajasthan team will be headed by Sanju Samsun. Also Read - IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans VS Lucknow Super Giants match to start at 7.30 pm IST today

IPL 2022 Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Rajasthan Royals: How to watch it live

To watch the livestream of the upcoming IPL matches in India, viewers can tune in to Star Sports or Disney+ Hotstar. Also Read - Jio Cricket Plans bundled with Disney+ Hotstar ahead of IPL 2022

If you want to get a subscription to Disney+ Hotstar, you can pay Rs 499 per year and get a Mobile plan. It will let you use the app on one mobile device. There is an Rs 899 yearly subscription that will support 2 devices including TVs and laptops. Lastly, you can also get the Rs 1,499 Premium subscription that will support 4 devices and 4K. Additionally, you will not have to deal with advertisements. Also Read - IPL 2022 kicks off tomorrow: How to watch it live in India

Reliance Jio has rolled out a few plans for the IPL fans. Starting off with the Rs 499 plan.  offers its users 2GB of daily high-speed data, and a complimentary Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription with a validity of 28 days.

Under the Rs 799 plan, customers will get 2GB of daily data along with a Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription. The plan comes with a validity of 56 days.

The Rs 1,066 plan comes with a validity of 84 days, and comes with 2GB of daily data and a Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription.

The Rs 3,119 plan is a long-term plan, which comes with a validity of 365 days and offers customers 2GB of daily data. The plan bundles a complementary Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription for the duration.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: March 29, 2022 4:49 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Is it really safe to buy electric scooters?
News
Is it really safe to buy electric scooters?
IPL 202: How to watch Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Rajasthan Royals match today

How To

IPL 202: How to watch Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Rajasthan Royals match today

Netflix hindi films and series that will release in the coming months

Photo Gallery

Netflix hindi films and series that will release in the coming months

Upcoming Netflix Hindi films/series: Mai, CAT, Dasvi and more

Photo Gallery

Upcoming Netflix Hindi films/series: Mai, CAT, Dasvi and more

Apex Legends Warriors Collection event: Upgrades to PS5, Xbox Series S/X, new map, rewards, and more

Gaming

Apex Legends Warriors Collection event: Upgrades to PS5, Xbox Series S/X, new map, rewards, and more

Samsung unveils new Galaxy A-series smartphones in India: Check details here

Mobiles

Samsung unveils new Galaxy A-series smartphones in India: Check details here

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Is it really safe to buy electric scooters?

Mahindra reveals four exclusive Thar NFTs: How to buy

Apple's upcoming iPad Pro might debut in Fall of 2022

Realme GT Neo 3 to launch soon in India: Here's what we could expect

Motorola Frontier new images leak, expected to come with Samsung 200MP sensor: Here's what we know so far

Poco X4 Pro 5G With 67W Fast Charging, 64 MP Camera And Snapdragon 695 SoC Launched In India, Check Specs And Price

WhatsApp Tips: Here's How You Can Reduce Mobile Data Usage During WhatsApp Calls For Both Android And iOS Devices - Checkout Video

Is Apple Planning To Rebrand A15 Bionic Chip As A16 For iPhone 14? Price Can Also Increase - See Details

Here's How You Can Check Your Internet Speed On From Google Homepage, Follow These Simple Steps - Watch

Holi 2022: Useful Tips That Can Help You Keep Your Smartphones And Gadgets Safe While Playing Holi - Watch

Related Topics

Related Stories

IPL 202: How to watch Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Rajasthan Royals match today

How To

IPL 202: How to watch Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Rajasthan Royals match today
IPL 2022: How to watch Gujarat Titan Vs Lucknow Super Giants match today

How To

IPL 2022: How to watch Gujarat Titan Vs Lucknow Super Giants match today
Jio Cricket Plans bundled with Disney+ Hotstar ahead of IPL 2022

Telecom

Jio Cricket Plans bundled with Disney+ Hotstar ahead of IPL 2022
IPL 2022 starting tomorrow: How to watch it live in India

How To

IPL 2022 starting tomorrow: How to watch it live in India
IPL 2021 DC vs SRH match livestream today at 7:30PM: How to watch online for free

How To

IPL 2021 DC vs SRH match livestream today at 7:30PM: How to watch online for free

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire MAX OB33 अपडेट में आया नया कैरेक्टर- Kenta, जानें क्या है इसकी खासियत

Mahindra Thar NFT सीरीज हुई लॉन्च, हासिल करने के लिए करना होगा यह काम

BGMI में इस महीने ऐसे पा सकते हैं फ्री इमोट, गेम को बनाते हैं मजेदार

दो सप्ताह के लिए फ्री मिल रहा Call of Duty: Vanguard का Multiplayer मोड

Realme Pad Mini के स्पेसिफिकेशन लीक, मिल सकती है 6,400mAh बैटरी

Latest Videos

Poco X4 Pro 5G With 67W Fast Charging, 64 MP Camera And Snapdragon 695 SoC Launched In India, Check Specs And Price

News

Poco X4 Pro 5G With 67W Fast Charging, 64 MP Camera And Snapdragon 695 SoC Launched In India, Check Specs And Price
WhatsApp Tips: Here's How You Can Reduce Mobile Data Usage During WhatsApp Calls For Both Android And iOS Devices - Checkout Video

News

WhatsApp Tips: Here's How You Can Reduce Mobile Data Usage During WhatsApp Calls For Both Android And iOS Devices - Checkout Video
This Android App Has Stolen Facebook Passwords Of 1 Lakh Users Via Google Play | Watch Video

News

This Android App Has Stolen Facebook Passwords Of 1 Lakh Users Via Google Play | Watch Video
Is Apple Planning To Rebrand A15 Bionic Chip As A16 For iPhone 14? Price Can Also Increase - See Details

Features

Is Apple Planning To Rebrand A15 Bionic Chip As A16 For iPhone 14? Price Can Also Increase - See Details

News

Is it really safe to buy electric scooters?
News
Is it really safe to buy electric scooters?
Mahindra reveals four exclusive Thar NFTs: How to buy

automobile

Mahindra reveals four exclusive Thar NFTs: How to buy
Apple's upcoming iPad Pro might debut in Fall of 2022

News

Apple's upcoming iPad Pro might debut in Fall of 2022
Realme GT Neo 3 to launch soon in India: Here's what we could expect

Mobiles

Realme GT Neo 3 to launch soon in India: Here's what we could expect
Motorola Frontier new images leak, expected to come with Samsung 200MP sensor: Here's what we know so far

Mobiles

Motorola Frontier new images leak, expected to come with Samsung 200MP sensor: Here's what we know so far

new arrivals in india

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Best Sellers