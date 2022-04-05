Today is the thirteenth match of IPL 2022 and in this match, Rajasthan Royals will go up against Royal Challengers Bangalore. The match will kick off at 7.30 pm IST at Wankhede Stadium. It will also be available to watch online. The Captain of the Rajasthan Royals team is Sanju Samson and its current run rate is 2.1. On the other hand, Royal Challengers Bangalore is headed by Faf du Plessis and the team has a current run rate of -0.048. Also Read - IPL 2022 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants match today: When and where to watch it

IPL 2022: How to watch today’s match live

To watch the live stream of the upcoming IPL match in India, viewers can tune in to Star Sports or Disney+ Hotstar. Also Read - Best Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea prepaid plans under Rs 499 that offer Disney+ Hotstar

If you want to get a subscription to Disney+ Hotstar, you can pay Rs 499 per year and get a Mobile plan. It will let you use the app on one mobile device. There is an Rs 899 yearly subscription that will support 2 devices including TVs and laptops. Lastly, you can also get the Rs 1,499 Premium subscription that will support 4 devices and 4K. Additionally, you will not have to deal with advertisements.

IPL 2022: Royal Challengers Bangalore team

Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Sherfane Rutherford, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj

IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals team

Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, R Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal

IPL 2022: Updated scoreboard

Here is the latest scoreboard for IPL 2022: