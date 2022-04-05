Today is the thirteenth match of IPL 2022 and in this match, Rajasthan Royals will go up against Royal Challengers Bangalore. The match will kick off at 7.30 pm IST at Wankhede Stadium. It will also be available to watch online. The Captain of the Rajasthan Royals team is Sanju Samson and its current run rate is 2.1. On the other hand, Royal Challengers Bangalore is headed by Faf du Plessis and the team has a current run rate of -0.048. Also Read - IPL 2022 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants match today: When and where to watch it
IPL 2022: How to watch today’s match live
To watch the live stream of the upcoming IPL match in India, viewers can tune in to Star Sports or Disney+ Hotstar. Also Read - Best Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea prepaid plans under Rs 499 that offer Disney+ Hotstar
Will we retain the winning combination or make changes tonight? Predict our XI. 👇#RoyalsFamily | #HallaBol | #RRvRCB | #TATAIPL2022 | #JioDigitalLife | #JioTogether | @reliancejio pic.twitter.com/j2vR5MA4M3 Also Read - IPL 2022 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings match today at 7.30 pm: How to watch it for free
— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 5, 2022
If you want to get a subscription to Disney+ Hotstar, you can pay Rs 499 per year and get a Mobile plan. It will let you use the app on one mobile device. There is an Rs 899 yearly subscription that will support 2 devices including TVs and laptops. Lastly, you can also get the Rs 1,499 Premium subscription that will support 4 devices and 4K. Additionally, you will not have to deal with advertisements.
IPL 2022: Royal Challengers Bangalore team
Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Sherfane Rutherford, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj
1️⃣3️⃣ wickets in 7️⃣ matches for @HarshalPatel23 against tonight’s opponents! 💪🏻🤩
That strike rate speaks for itself. 😎#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2022 #Mission2022 #RCB #ನಮ್ಮRCB #RRvRCB pic.twitter.com/Pp2hOC8meF
— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 5, 2022
IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals team
Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, R Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal
Just Hettie getting Matchday ready 😌👌🏼#RoyalsFamily | #HallaBol | #RRvRCB | @SHetmyer pic.twitter.com/0V1Aq89Kg2
— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 5, 2022
IPL 2022: Updated scoreboard
Here is the latest scoreboard for IPL 2022: