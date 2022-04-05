comscore IPL 2022: RR Vs RCB match to begin at 7.30 pm today
News

IPL 2022: All you need to know about today's Rajasthan Royals Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

How To

The Captain of the Rajasthan Royals team is Sanju Samson and its current run rate is 2.1. On the other hand, Royal Challengers Bangalore is headed by Faf du Plessis and the team has a current run rate of -0.048.

Untitled design - 2022-04-05T165550.448

Today is the thirteenth match of IPL 2022 and in this match, Rajasthan Royals will go up against Royal Challengers Bangalore. The match will kick off at 7.30 pm IST at Wankhede Stadium. It will also be available to watch online. The Captain of the Rajasthan Royals team is Sanju Samson and its current run rate is 2.1. On the other hand, Royal Challengers Bangalore is headed by Faf du Plessis and the team has a current run rate of -0.048. Also Read - IPL 2022 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants match today: When and where to watch it

IPL 2022: How to watch today’s match live

To watch the live stream of the upcoming IPL match in India, viewers can tune in to Star Sports or Disney+ Hotstar. Also Read - Best Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea prepaid plans under Rs 499 that offer Disney+ Hotstar

If you want to get a subscription to Disney+ Hotstar, you can pay Rs 499 per year and get a Mobile plan. It will let you use the app on one mobile device. There is an Rs 899 yearly subscription that will support 2 devices including TVs and laptops. Lastly, you can also get the Rs 1,499 Premium subscription that will support 4 devices and 4K. Additionally, you will not have to deal with advertisements.

IPL 2022: Royal Challengers Bangalore team

Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Sherfane Rutherford, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj

IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals team

Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal,  Devdutt Padikkal,  Sanju Samson, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, R Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal

IPL 2022: Updated scoreboard

Here is the latest scoreboard for IPL 2022:

IPL, IPL 2022

IPL 2022 scoreboard

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: April 5, 2022 5:30 PM IST
  • Updated Date: April 5, 2022 5:36 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

IPL 2022: RR Vs RCB match to begin at 7.30 pm today
How To
IPL 2022: RR Vs RCB match to begin at 7.30 pm today
Indian govt bans 22 YouTube channels for spreading fake news

News

Indian govt bans 22 YouTube channels for spreading fake news

Spotify is testing a new feature called 'Featured Curators': How it works

Apps

Spotify is testing a new feature called 'Featured Curators': How it works

Moto G22 is coming to India soon: Here are the details

Mobiles

Moto G22 is coming to India soon: Here are the details

Move over Alexa and Siri, Hey Umang to deliver govt services via voice commands

Apps

Move over Alexa and Siri, Hey Umang to deliver govt services via voice commands

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Indian govt bans 22 YouTube channels for spreading fake news

Move over Alexa and Siri, Hey Umang to deliver govt services via voice commands

List Of Smartphones That Will Launch In Month Of April

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G price revealed: Here s how much it costs in India

WhatsApp will now Restrict Users from Forwarding Messages In Group Chats

List Of Smartphones That Will Launch In Month Of April

Explained: What is Tata Neu, why Tata Group built it

OnePlus 10 Pro With 80W SUPERVOOC Fast Charging And 6.7-Inch LTPO Display Launched In India, All You Need To Know

OnePlus 10 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus vs Vivo iQOO 9 Pro: Which one to buy?

OnePlus 10 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus vs Vivo iQOO 9 Pro: Which one to buy?

Related Topics

Related Stories

IPL 2022: RR Vs RCB match to begin at 7.30 pm today

How To

IPL 2022: RR Vs RCB match to begin at 7.30 pm today
IPL 2022 SRH vs LSG match today at 7.30 pm: When, where to watch it

How To

IPL 2022 SRH vs LSG match today at 7.30 pm: When, where to watch it
Best Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea prepaid plans under Rs 499 that offer Disney+ Hotstar

Telecom

Best Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea prepaid plans under Rs 499 that offer Disney+ Hotstar
IPL 2022: KKR vs PBKS match today at 7.30 pm IST

How To

IPL 2022: KKR vs PBKS match today at 7.30 pm IST
IPL 2022 CSK vs LSG match today: When and where to watch it live

How To

IPL 2022 CSK vs LSG match today: When and where to watch it live

हिंदी समाचार

Android फोन के लिए आया 'खतरनाक' वायरस, बिना आपकी जानकारी के चुराता है डेटा, ऐसे बचें

WhatsApp बीटा में आया नया फीचर, बिना नंबर सेव किए अब आसानी से होगी चैट और कॉल

Instagram Tips: एक ऐप में चला सकते हैं 2 अकाउंट, जानें ऐड करने का पूरा प्रोसेस

OnePlus 9 और OnePlus 9 Pro स्मार्टफोन हुए सस्ते, 10 हजार रुपये तक घट गई कीमत

सरकार का बड़ा ऐक्शन: फेक न्यूज फैलाने वाले 22 यूट्यूब चैनल ब्लॉक, देश की सुरक्षा को था खतरा

Latest Videos

Realme GT 2 Pro To Samsung M53 5G: List Of Smartphones That Will Launch In Month Of April - Watch

News

Realme GT 2 Pro To Samsung M53 5G: List Of Smartphones That Will Launch In Month Of April - Watch
WhatsApp to Restrict Users from Forwarding Messages In Group Chats In Order To Contain Spam, See all the Details Here

News

WhatsApp to Restrict Users from Forwarding Messages In Group Chats In Order To Contain Spam, See all the Details Here
OnePlus 10 Pro With 80W SUPERVOOC Fast Charging And 6.7-Inch LTPO Display Launched In India, All You Need To Know

Features

OnePlus 10 Pro With 80W SUPERVOOC Fast Charging And 6.7-Inch LTPO Display Launched In India, All You Need To Know
WhatsApp New Update | Voice Messages to Get set of New Features

News

WhatsApp New Update | Voice Messages to Get set of New Features

News

Indian govt bans 22 YouTube channels for spreading fake news
News
Indian govt bans 22 YouTube channels for spreading fake news
Move over Alexa and Siri, Hey Umang to deliver govt services via voice commands

Apps

Move over Alexa and Siri, Hey Umang to deliver govt services via voice commands
List Of Smartphones That Will Launch In Month Of April

News

List Of Smartphones That Will Launch In Month Of April
Samsung Galaxy A73 5G price revealed: Here s how much it costs in India

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G price revealed: Here s how much it costs in India
WhatsApp will now Restrict Users from Forwarding Messages In Group Chats

News

WhatsApp will now Restrict Users from Forwarding Messages In Group Chats

new arrivals in india

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Best Sellers