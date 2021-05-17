IRCTC app: How to book train tickets online on mobile phone

IRCTC or Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation offers a host of options on its website. From booking tickets to ordering foods online on train, the IR (Indian Railways) owned subsidiary has provided several facilities to help passengers get a hassle-free experience. One good aspect is the option to book train tickets online via the IRCTC website and app. Users can download the IRCTC app on their mobile via Google Play Store or on the IRCTC website. Here’s a simple guide on how to book train tickets online using a smartphone. Also Read - IRCTC, redBus intercity online bus ticketing service launched on irctc.co.in and IRCTC Rail Connect app

How to book train tickets online via IRCTC on mobile

First up, download the IRCTC Rail Connect app on Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Alternately, you can open the browser on your smartphone and search for IRCTC, the leading page will show the IRCTC link where you can download the app. For new users, they are required to register first before they start to use the app. Once the initial registration and downloading of the app are done, follow these simple steps.

Step 1- Once the IRCTC Rail Connect app is downloaded, log in by entering the credentials.

Step 2- After signing in you will see the option ‘Play My Bookings,’ below it you will find ‘Select Favorite Journey List.’

Step 3- Fill in the details including departure station, designation station, the date on which you plan to travel, and then tap on Search Trains.

Step 4- The following page will show a list of trains on that route, along with timing departure, availability of seats which are segregated into Sleeper, AC, general coach.

Step 5- Once you select the class it will show prices, pick the one based on your preference and then click ‘Book Now’ option, a new page will pop up showing the Passenger Details page.

Step 6- The IRCTC app allows adding a total of six adults and two children in single booking. On the passenger details page fill in the requisite details. Once done, accept the terms and conditions by checking the boxes and then click on Review Journey Details.

Step 7- Cross-check all the details that you have filled, and then click on Proceed to Pay after entering the Captcha code below.

Step 8- You will find all the information about your ticket and payment mode options like credit and debit cards, mobile wallets. Select the payment mode as per your convenience, and once the payment is done you will see the confirmed tickets in transaction history.