IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) provides a hassle-free option to book tickets online. With the ongoing festive season, a surge in ticket booking is sure to happen and to help consumers avoid the inconvenience Indian Railways have started several special trains. While IRCTC allows seamless ticket booking right from home, it also provides the option to change the boarding station after the ticket has been booked online. If somehow there is a change in your travel schedule and are unable to change the boarding point for the booked train ticket, here are a few simple steps that you should follow-

How to change boarding stations online for train tickets-

Step 1- First, log in to the IRCTC website with your login ID and password.

Step 2- Once logged in to your account go to My Transactions and click on the option 'Booking Ticket History'.

Step 3- You will then be redirected to the Booked Train Tickets page where can select the appropriate train for which you want to change your boarding point. Ensure to select the correct train.

Step 4- Click on the ‘Change Boarding Point’ button.

Step 5- A pop-up window will appear with a list of stations between the selected train route. Pick your preferred boarding point.

Step 6- Then select New Boarding Station from the drop-down menu under the Change Boarding Station section.

Once done, you will receive a message regarding the updated boarding point on your mobile number.

But before you start with the process here are a few key points to remember-

1. This facility is restricted to online bookings only.

2. The boarding point change can be done before 24 hours of the scheduled departure of the train.

3. The modification is allowed only once.

4. If the ticket is seized one can’t make any changes.

5. The facility is not applicable for tickets booked through travel agents or the Passenger Reservation System.

6. As per the IRCTC website, if a passenger changes the boarding point once, he will lose all rights to board the train from the original boarding point.

7. Boarding point change is not allowed for PNRs with the VIKALP option.