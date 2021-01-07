IRCTC Live Train Status on WhatsApp: How to check Train Running Status, PNR status

Here we will be taking a look at how you can keep yourself updated with live train status, PNR status, previous railway station, upcoming station and more. (Representational Image: Daniel Berehulak /Getty Images)

The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has changed the way we live our lives. Most of us are trying to stick inside of our homes, and even if we have to travel, we are taking a lot of precautions and trying to maintain social distancing so that we don't get infected. Now, if you are travelling via train, you will not want to wait at the railway station for the train to arrive, instead, you would want that you catch the train right on time and head to your seat while trying to stay safe.

If you do not want to wait for the train at the platform, you can keep a track of its running status via . Multiple services like Railofy and MakeMyTrip have developed chatbots, which allow you to check the train running status on your phone. Here we will be taking a look at how you can keep yourself updated with live train status, PNR status, previous railway station, upcoming station and more.

Before we start, there are other ways to know all of these things like dialling 139 or downloading a random third-party app on your smartphone. Dialling 139 is a cumbersome process and can have a human error, whereas, downloading a third-party app from a random developer is not safe.

How to check Indian Railways IRCTC Live Train Running Status, PNR status via WhatsApp (Railofy)

Step 1: Save Railofy’s train enquiry number (+91-9881193322) on your smartphone.

Step 2: Open WhatsApp and go into the chat window of the Railofy’s train enquiry number contact you had saved earlier.

Step 3: Text the contact your 10 digit PNR number.

Step 4: After that Railofy will automatically start keeping a track of the train, the PNR number belongs to.

Step 5: It will now keep on sending you the real-time status of the train in multiple texts on WhatsApp.

How to check Indian Railways IRCTC Live Train Running Status, PNR status via WhatsApp (MakeMyTrip)

Step 1: Save MakeMyTrip’s railway enquiry number (+91-7349389104) on your smartphone.

Step 2: Open WhatsApp and head over into the chat window for the contact you just saved.

Step 3: In the text window, send the contact the train number you want to track the status off. You can also send the 10 digit PNR number to track the status of the train.

Step 4: The company will then provide the user with all of the train information like its running status, departed from, emerging station, expected arrival time and more.