comscore IRCTC makes it mandatory to verify phone number, email ID: How to complete new process
  • Home
  • How To
  • Irctc Makes It Mandatory To Verify Phone Number Email Id How To Complete New Process
News

IRCTC won’t let users book train tickets if they don't complete this step

How To

Once you verify your phone number and email ID you can log in to your IRCTC account with your existing credentials

IRCTC-Website

IRCTC changes requirements

IRCTC has made some changes to the existing method of booking online train tickets. Users looking to book an online train ticket will have to verify their mobile number and email ID. Earlier, this step was not mandatory to book tickets. Users who did not use the IRCTC website to book tickets in past few years since the pandemic will have to go through this additional step. Also Read - How to book unreserved train tickets, platform tickets using Paytm

On its website, IRCTC justified the new move by saying, “To provide seamless experience on IRCTC , users need to keep their profiles updated. User may receive pop up screen after login to re-verify their Email ID or Mobile numbers. Users are requested to check Email ID / Mobile number displayed on screen and submit correct OTP received on their Email ID / Mobile number to complete the verification process.” Also Read - Battleground Mobile India users facing log-in error issue: Check how to fix it

How to verify your mobile number and email ID on IRCTC

-Once you visit the official IRCTC website/application you will need to look for the profile icon which can be found on the top right of the website.
-You will then need to login to your account using your existing credentials
-Once you complete the log-in you reach a new page where you’ll need to verify both your number and your email ID
-Your existing email ID and number will be shown in the boxes. However, there’s an ‘Edit’ button in case you want to change the registered email ID and the phone number.
-After entering your desired email ID and number, just click on the ‘Verify’ option for each one separately
-First verify your phone number using the OTP send on it
-Then verify your email ID by entering the code you received on your email
-Once you’re through with this process, you just need to Also Read - Sony PlayStation 5, PS5 Digital to go on sale today: How to get your hands on one

Once the process is complete you can log in to your IRCTC account with your existing credentials. The rest of the train ticket booking process remains almost the same.

Here’s how to book train tickets on IRCTC

-Once you’ve logged in to your account after verification, you just need to enter the journey details

-You will have select the source station and the destination

-Then enter the date of the journey and coach you will like to travel in

-IRCTC will then populate a list of trains running on that route on that very day.

-You can simply check the timings and click on the one you want to choose.

-If tickets are available, you can just go ahead and click on the ‘Book Now’ button.

-From there you will have to enter the passenger details

-In the final step you will need to review the journey details and select the mode of payment

-After the payment is complete you will get a confirmation about your tickets on the phone number provided during the booking process.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: May 11, 2022 5:56 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Ahead of iPhone 14 launch, Apple starts testing foldable panels for iPhone, iPads
Mobiles
Ahead of iPhone 14 launch, Apple starts testing foldable panels for iPhone, iPads
Google I/O 2022 to begin at 10.30 pm IST: How to watch it live

How To

Google I/O 2022 to begin at 10.30 pm IST: How to watch it live

Sony Xperia 1 IV launched: All details here!

Mobiles

Sony Xperia 1 IV launched: All details here!

IRCTC won t let users book train tickets if they don't complete this step

How To

IRCTC won t let users book train tickets if they don't complete this step

WhatsApp will soon let you filter your chats

Apps

WhatsApp will soon let you filter your chats

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Ahead of iPhone 14 launch, Apple starts testing foldable panels for iPhone, iPads

Sony Xperia 1 IV launched: All details here!

WhatsApp will soon let you filter your chats

Elon Musk's Tesla recalls 130,000 cars: Here's why

iPhone 13 available with a discount of Rs 10,000 on Amazon

Top 5 Crypto Currency Apps in India

Try these Battery Saving Tips That Really Work On iPhone

Steps to Remove WhatsApp account from Multiple Devices

These Mobile Apps are Draining your Smartphone's Battery the Most

Upcoming Smartphones in May 2022

Related Topics

हिंदी समाचार

क्रिप्टो का हाल: Terra ने खराब की इंवेस्टर्स की हालत, 1 लाख रुपये रह गए बस ₹3000

इस साल दिवाली में दस्तक दे सकती है 2022 Toyota Innova, हाइब्रिड पावरट्रेन के साथ आएगी कार

How to enable picture-in-picture mode on Windows 11: इस तरह काम के साथ-साथ देख पाएंगे वीडियो

BGMI x Baby Shark क्रॉसओवर की वापसी, प्लेयर्स को फिर मिलेगा स्पेशल इनाम पाने का मौका

Call of Duty: Warzone में आया Godzilla और Kong, जानें अब कैसे जीतेंगे मैच

Latest Videos

Interested in Trading ? Check out the Top 5 Crypto Currency Apps In India that you can invest in and start Trading, Watch video

Features

Interested in Trading ? Check out the Top 5 Crypto Currency Apps In India that you can invest in and start Trading, Watch video
How To Save Battery Life on Your iPhone, Try these Battery Saving Tips That Really Work On iPhone

Features

How To Save Battery Life on Your iPhone, Try these Battery Saving Tips That Really Work On iPhone
GIZMORE GIZFIT 910 PRO SMARTWATCH Review, With in-Built Speaker Bluetooth Calling & Music, Bold Metallic Body

Reviews

GIZMORE GIZFIT 910 PRO SMARTWATCH Review, With in-Built Speaker Bluetooth Calling & Music, Bold Metallic Body
How to Remove WhatsApp Account from Multiple Devices, Watch this tutorial to learn

Features

How to Remove WhatsApp Account from Multiple Devices, Watch this tutorial to learn

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999