Irctc Makes It Mandatory To Verify Phone Number Email Id How To Complete New Process

IRCTC has made some changes to the existing method of booking online train tickets. Users looking to book an online train ticket will have to verify their mobile number and email ID. Earlier, this step was not mandatory to book tickets. Users who did not use the IRCTC website to book tickets in past few years since the pandemic will have to go through this additional step. Also Read - How to book unreserved train tickets, platform tickets using Paytm

On its website, IRCTC justified the new move by saying, “To provide seamless experience on IRCTC , users need to keep their profiles updated. User may receive pop up screen after login to re-verify their Email ID or Mobile numbers. Users are requested to check Email ID / Mobile number displayed on screen and submit correct OTP received on their Email ID / Mobile number to complete the verification process.” Also Read - Battleground Mobile India users facing log-in error issue: Check how to fix it

How to verify your mobile number and email ID on IRCTC

-Once you visit the official IRCTC website/application you will need to look for the profile icon which can be found on the top right of the website.

-You will then need to login to your account using your existing credentials

-Once you complete the log-in you reach a new page where you’ll need to verify both your number and your email ID

-Your existing email ID and number will be shown in the boxes. However, there’s an ‘Edit’ button in case you want to change the registered email ID and the phone number.

-After entering your desired email ID and number, just click on the ‘Verify’ option for each one separately

-First verify your phone number using the OTP send on it

-Then verify your email ID by entering the code you received on your email

-Once you’re through with this process, you just need to Also Read - Sony PlayStation 5, PS5 Digital to go on sale today: How to get your hands on one

Once the process is complete you can log in to your IRCTC account with your existing credentials. The rest of the train ticket booking process remains almost the same.

Here’s how to book train tickets on IRCTC

-Once you’ve logged in to your account after verification, you just need to enter the journey details

-You will have select the source station and the destination

-Then enter the date of the journey and coach you will like to travel in

-IRCTC will then populate a list of trains running on that route on that very day.

-You can simply check the timings and click on the one you want to choose.

-If tickets are available, you can just go ahead and click on the ‘Book Now’ button.

-From there you will have to enter the passenger details

-In the final step you will need to review the journey details and select the mode of payment

-After the payment is complete you will get a confirmation about your tickets on the phone number provided during the booking process.