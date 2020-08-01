comscore Is your Gmail storage full? Here's how to free up space for other emails
Is your Gmail storage full? Here's how to free up space for other emails

Apps like LinkedIn, Twitter, Netflix, Zomato and others keep cluttering up your Gmail inbox. So, if your Gmail storage is full, here's how to free up space for other emails.

  Published: August 1, 2020 10:02 AM IST
Gmail is one of the most used applications in India when it comes to sending or receiving emails for official or casual purposes. As users mostly use the same Gmail account everywhere, they are bound to get a bunch of emails on an everyday basis. You not only get important emails, but also a lot of notifications from social media or other accounts. Apps like LinkedIn, Twitter, Netflix, Zomato and others keep cluttering up your Gmail inbox. Also Read - Google Play Store bans 29 malicious Android applications

Is Gmail storage full? Here’s how to make space for other emails

If you want to be free of the notifications or updates sent by these apps and others, you need to unsubscribe to those notifications in their setting section. The second way is to manually delete those emails if you don’t feel lazy. But, if you don’t delete emails from time to time, it will pile up and will become difficult for you to delete all of them at once. If your Gmail storage is about to get full, Google will start warning you and ask you to delete older emails to get new ones. Also Read - Nokia TV 65-inch 4K variant launched on Flipkart for Rs 64,999: Check details

Watch: HP Omen 15 2020 Review

If you don’t want to delete the unnecessary emails on Gmail, then you can buy extra storage from Google. The search giant offers 15GB of free storage to every user. This 15GB storage is for the Google Drive files, emails, Google Photos, and more. But, people are obsessed with smartphones and its usage has increased by a very high percentage. Hence, filling up 15GB storage space is not hard. Also Read - Google Pixel 4A launch date announced, hints at great cameras and long-lasting battery

For those who need additional storage space, they can pay to start from Rs 130 per month in the country to get an additional 100GB space on Google Drive. But, if you don’t want to buy storage space, then you will have to do some hard work to free up space. First of all, open Gmail and type “has:attachment larger:10M” in the search bar. You will witness emails with over 10MB attachments or files, which you can then delete.

After that, you also need to empty your trash. If you get a lot of unnecessary emails from apps like Twitter, YouTube, and others, you just need to type that app name in the search bar and delete all the emails all at once. This will save a lot of time and you don’t even have to check every email carefully. Apart from this in Gmail, you need to delete files by size in Google Drive and Photos to free up some storage space.

  • Published Date: August 1, 2020 10:02 AM IST

