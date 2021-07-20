Jeff Bezos travels to space today: How to watch Blue Origin rocket launch online

Jeff Bezos stepped down as Amazon CEO earlier this month and now he’s all set for the next journey. Last month, Bezos announced his dream to travel to the edge of space. Today, July 20, is the day when Bezos’ childhood dream will be fulfilled as he launches to space on his Blue Origin Rocket. Also Read - How to get free Amazon Prime subscription

The world's richest man will be flying aboard New Shepard, a suborbital capsule and rocket system developed by his own space company known as Blue Origin. This is the world's first unpiloted flight to space with an all-civilian crew.

Jeff Bezos space trip today: Details here

Accompanying Bezos will be his brother Mark Bezos, an 82-year old pilot Wally Funk, an 82-year-old pilot and an 18-year old high school graduate named Oliver Daemen. Daemen will be the first paying customer aboard New Shepard. The Blue Origin spacecraft will take Bezos and his team beyond the Karman Line, where they will experience the splendid view of the blue planet before parachuting back to Earth.

The space mission is called NS-16 and will mark the first time Blue Origin sends humans to space. With the launch of the Blue Origin spacecraft, Bezos will become the second billionaire to fly a rocket to space that he funded. First being the Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson, who launched his company’s rocket-plane to space on July 11.

“The launch crew is ready, the vehicle is ready, the crew is ready, and the flight director is ready,” Blue Origin’s NS-16 flight director Steve Lanius said before the launch. Bezos’ journey to space will last close to around 10 minutes from takeoff to landing. The journey will kick off from Blue Origin’s facility near Van Horn, Texas, which is around two hours from El Paso.

How to watch Blue Origin rocket launch online

The Blue Origin flight will launch on Tuesday July 20 at 8 a.m. CT or 9 a.m. ET, which translates to 6.30 pm IST,. While the deadline is set, the launch of Bezos’ spacecraft to the edge of space depends on the weather at that moment.

Everyone will be able to watch the livestream of Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin spacecraft launch to the edge of space. To watch the event, you will need to head to Blue Origin’s YouTube channel or on the Blue Origin website. To get more updates once Bezos returns to Earth, you might want to follow his Instagram account where he has been posting pre-launch developments of his journey to the edge of space.