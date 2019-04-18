comscore
Jet Airways shutdown: How to get a refund on your booked tickets

Jet Airways has shutdown, and all its flights (domestic and international) are cancelled. If you’ve booked tickets in advance, don’t worry, here’s how you can get a refund.

  Published: April 18, 2019 4:20 PM IST
It’s over. Period. Jet Airways has suspended all its domestic and international operations. While the company maintains that the suspension is temporary, there’s no word on how long one will have to wait to see another Jet Airways plane in the air. The crisis could see a lot of people associated with company lose their jobs. But what about those who had booked Jet Airways tickets in advance? How does one get a refund on their tickets? Read on to find out the online process for getting a refund.

Informing passengers

Starting today, Jet Airways has started informing passengers about the cancellation of all the flights. Those who have booked tickets are being informed via email, SMS or both. The email also asks passengers to quickly start with the refund process. Do note that while the process for refund is similar, there are certain differences based on whether you’ve booked a flight via Jet’s website or through a travel agent or portal.

How to apply for a Jet Airways ticket refund

To initiate the refund process, you will first need to head over to Jet Airways’ Disruption Assistance page (https://www.jetairways.com/information/disruption-assistance.aspx). Here you will need to fill out a form (screenshot below). The details required include your full name, route, PNR or Booking Reference, Ticket Number, Travel Date, and your contact details. Once you’ve filled in the form with the details, you can hit submit.

Post submission, Jet Airways says that the amount will be refunded into the passenger’s bank account in 7-10 working days. This is only if you’ve booked a ticket via Jet’s website. If however you’ve booked a ticket from one of the travel portals like e MakeMyTrip or Yatra.com, you will need to contact them directly for the refund. If for some reason, there’s an issue with the refund process, one can reach out to Jet Airways’ customer center by calling 08039243333. Alternatively, they can visit Jet Airways’ ticketing office at the airport.

In the meanwhile, there have been reports online claiming that refunds could actually be delayed due to the sheer number of requests. But Jet Airways has refuted these claims and has issued a statement saying, “Jet would like to clarify that your observation regarding delay in processing of partially-utilized tickets is speculative and incorrect. Processing of refunds, after initiation is an automated process that is governed by a centralized, global settlement system which includes the issuing bank, airline and IATA.”

  Published Date: April 18, 2019 4:20 PM IST

