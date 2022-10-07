comscore How to access Jio’s 5G service on your smartphone
Jio 5G plan: How to access Jio’s 5G service on your smartphone

Jio recently started beta testing its 5G network in India, which will be available to subscribers at 4G tariffs. But not everyone will be able to access this service yet. Here's what you need to do.

  • Reliance Jio recently started beta testing its True 5G network in select cities in India.
  • Reliance Jio's True 5G network is available in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Varanasi.
  • Jio subscribers need to recharge their phones with a minimum value of Rs 239 to get access to 5G speeds.
Jio-True-5G

Reliance Jio started testing its ‘True 5G’ network in select cities across the country this week. The cities wherein Jio subscribers will be able to access the company’s 5G network include Delhi, Mumbai, Varanasi and Kolkata. However, not everyone will be able to access Jio’s 5G network as soon as it becomes available in these cities. Also Read - How to activate 5G network on your smartphone

Reliance Jio has already confirmed that Jio subscribers will get access to the high-speed 5G network via an invitation. This invitation will be delivered to the customers in the MyJio app. Jio subscribers in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Varanasi can check the top carousel in the MyJio app on their smartphones to check if they have received the invite for accessing its 5G network yet. Also Read - Airtel 5G Plus service announced in India: Check features, tariffs, availability and more

But that’s not it. An invitation is not the only thing that Jio subscribers need to access it’s 5G network. There is another condition that Jio subscribers need to meet to get access to the service. Also Read - Reliance Jio to start testing its 5G network in India this Dussehra: Check details

How to access Jio’s 5G service on your smartphone

While Reliance Jio has clarified that at the moment, Jio subscribers will be able to access its 5G network at no additional price, it has also set a condition in a minimum requirement for its subscribers to be eligible to get access to its 5G network.

According to details mentioned on a support page on Jio’s website, Jio subscribers, both prepaid and postpaid, need to opt for a plan that costs Rs 239 or higher to be able to access Jio’s True 5G network. “All Jio True 5G customers who are invited for the Jio Welcome Offer, can enjoy UNLIMITED 5G Data with speeds upto 1 Gbps. This will work only if the Jio customer has a valid active base plan of Rs 239 or higher for prepaid and all postpaid users,” Jio wrote in a support page.

In addition to this, Jio subscribers also need a 5G-enabled smartphone for the same.

How to check if your phone support 5G

If you are a Jio subscribers and you are not sure if your smartphone supports 5G network or not, here’s what you need to do:

Step 1: Open Settings app on your smartphone.

Step 2: Tap the ‘Wi-Fi & Network’ option.

Step 3: Go to the ‘SIM & Network’ option.

Step 4: You will see a list of all technologies under the ‘Preferred network type’ option.

If your smartphone supports 5G, you will see it right next to other network options — 2G/3G/4G/5G.

  • Published Date: October 7, 2022 11:56 AM IST
