How to shop on JioMart, recharge phone on JioMobile using WhatsApp
News

JioMart, JioMobile recharge coming to WhatsApp: Here's how to use it

How To

Meta hosted the second edition of its Fuel For India Event today. At the event, Reliance Jio laid out its plans of rolling out JioMart and JioMobile support in WhatsApp.

Reliance Jio

Meta hosted the second edition of its Fuel For India Event today. At the event, Reliance Jio laid out its plans of rolling out JioMart and JioMobile support in WhatsApp. Speaking with Meta’s Chief Business Officer Marne Levine, Akash Ambani and Isha Ambani, Directors, Jio Platforms said that support for JioMart and JioMobile recharge will arrive in WhatsApp next year. With these two new features, JioMart users will be able to shop for groceries and pay for their purchases within WhatsApp. Similarly, Jio subscribers will be able to recharge their prepaid mobile numbers via WhatsApp. All of these payments will be facilitated via WhatsApp’s payment platform – WhatsApp Pay. Also Read - Reliance Jio brings the cheapest Re 1 prepaid plan with 30 days validity: Here's how to activate

Talking about JioMart’s availability on WhatsApp, Akash Ambani said, “The JioMart experience through WhatsApp is actually, very simply put – ‘conversational’ in nature. WhatsApp is extremely simple and easy to use; So there’s no customer inhibition when ordering for supplies. It’s extremely intuitive – so there are no barriers to technology. And digital shopping is now just an extension of messaging via WhatsApp to JioMart.” Also Read - JioMart, JioMobile recharge coming to WhatsApp in 2022

In addition to sharing a timeline of launch, the two Reliance Jio executives also gave us a peek of how these features would work. Also Read - WhatsApp announces new project to promote digital payments in 500 Indian villages

How to shop using JioMart on WhatsApp

Talking about the availability of JioMart on WhatsApp, Isha Ambani said, “All a customer needs to do is to just order away on JioMart. Bread, butter, vegetables, beverages, everything that you need in your household that day or that week…Look up a product, set up a subscription for a regular buy if that’s what you want, or get personalized recommendations based on your past purchase history, it’s all there.”

While the feature will be rolled out next year, here’s how you will be able to use it once you get it:

Step 1: Send ‘Hi’ to JioMart on WhatsApp. JioMart’s number is +91 88500 08000.
Step 2: On doing so, you will get an automated message with a link to the JioMart page. Add all your details here and click on Proceed.
Step 3: Now you will see a list of all the items that are up for purchase. Add groceries to your basket.
Step 4: At the time of checkout, you will be asked to pay for your purchases with Pay with WhatsApp being one of the options. Tap on it.
Step 5: After that, you will receive a message containing all your order details.
JioMart was not providing a home delivery option when the program piloted in Navi Mumbai last year. Customers had to rush to their nearest Kirana stores to pick up their purchased groceries. It remains to be seen if JioMart will provide a home delivery option to users for their purchases.

How to recharge your prepaid Jio Mobile on WhatsApp

Here’s what you need to do to recharge your prepaid Jio phone number using WhatsApp:

Step 1: Send ‘Hi’ to JioCare on WhatsApp. JioCare’s mobile number is 7000770007.
Step 2: After that, you will get a message that asks you about your query. Among other options displayed on screen will be ‘Jio SIM Recharge’. Select that option.
Step 3: Now Jio will display you some prepaid plans. Select the plan that you want to opt for.
Step 4: After that you will be asked to pay for your purchases with Pay with WhatsApp being one of the options. Tap on that option and you are good to go.

Published Date: December 15, 2021 3:24 PM IST
  • Published Date: December 15, 2021 3:24 PM IST

