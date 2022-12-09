How To Karaoke party at home with Apple Music: How to use Apple Music Sing feature

Apple has released a new feature for Apple Music that allows you to sing songs while listening to them. Pocket Karaoke is what it is, let's it how to use the feature.

Advertisement

Highlights Apple has released the new Sing feature for Apple Music.

It allows users to play songs in Karaoke mode.

The feature is available in the latest iOS 16.2.

Apple has launched a new feature called Apple Music Sing that allows users to try Karaoke at home. The feature is available in Apple Music where you can control the volume of vocals and sing along.

The feature is available in iOS 16.2. So if you have an iPhone supporting iOS 16.2, update your device and do a Karaoke party.

Advertisement

How to use the Apple Music Sing feature

Step 1: After updating to iOS 16.2, open the Apple Music app.

Step 2: Now, find music for which lyrics are available (the lyrics button is at the bottom left side).

Advertisement

Step 3: Tap on the Lyrics button at the bottom left to switch to lyrics mode, if haven’t already while checking.

Step 4: You should now see the Sing button on the bottom right side of the lyrics. Tap on it.

Step 5: Now, control the volume of the vocals, take the slider to the bottom and sing along.

That’s how easily you can use the Apple Music Sing feature. As per Apple, there will be “tens of millions of songs” supporting the Sing feature.

The exact songs supporting the feature aren’t revealed yet, but we believe that all songs available with lyrics on Apple Music do support the Sing feature.

Apart from simply singing songs, you can also do a duet.

Developing…