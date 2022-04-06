comscore Koo announces new green tick for profiles verified using Govt ID: Check how you can get it
How to use Govt ID to get green tick verification on Koo app

Koo said users can self-verify their profile on the platform within seconds by using their government-approved ID card.

Koo launches new self-verification feature

Koo has launched a new self-verification service for its users. The micro-blogging website claims to be the first social media app to open the option of Voluntary Self-Verification. Also Read - ‘Do you want India’s money to go to China?’ Govt responds to Tesla’s demands

Koo, in a statement, said users can self-verify their profile on the platform within seconds by using their government-approved ID card. According to Koo, this move will provide authenticity, lending credibility to the thoughts and opinions that people share. Also Read - EV owners take notice! Govt releases notification for at-home electric vehicle chargers

What will a verified account look like?

Koo will use a marker in the form of a green tick to identify an account as being self-verified. The Twitter-rival app claims that this feature has been introduced in accordance with Rule 4(7) the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. Also Read - Indian app Koo to introduce WhatsApp Group-like feature: Report

How to self-verify your Koo account?

-Users will first need to enter their Government-ID number
-The user will then get an OTP on the number attached with the ID
-Once the OTP is successfully authenticated, the user will get self-verified with a green tick in their profile
-Koo has claimed that the validation process is carried out by Government-authorized third parties.

Additionally, for safety, the app has announced that Koo will not store any information during the process.

The ID of the person verifying their account won’t show up on the Koo platform. Others won’t be able to see the ID used for the verification process.

Aprameya Radhakrishna, Co-founder & CEO Koo said, “Koo is at the forefront of promoting trust and safety on social media. We are very proud to be the first social media platform in the world to launch a Voluntary Self-Verification system. Users can get self-verified in less than 30 seconds through our safe and secure verification process. This is a huge step towards lending greater authenticity to users and promoting responsible behavior on the platform. Most social media only give this power to some accounts. Koo is the first platform that has now empowered every user to have the same privilege.”

  • Published Date: April 6, 2022 5:20 PM IST

