Krafton has added a new voice pack of the popular gamer Mavi from TeamXSpark in its BGMI game. The new voice pack is an addition to the other voice packs available for gamers to purchase. The Mavi voice pack contains the gamer's English dialogues and will be available till next month in the game.

The Mavi voice pack will be available till June 17

The Mavi voice pack is a basic pack that has some of his famous dialogues in English. Gamers can use Mavi's voice in the game to stand out from the crowd. Or, they can also trick other players to believe that it's Mavi who's actually playing in the game.

Mavi’s basic voice pack can be purchased for 250 UC in the game. It will be available till June 17, 2022.

If you are Mavi’s fan and want to get his voice pack in the BGMI game, here’s how to do it.

How to get Mavi’s voice pack in BGMI

For the latest voice pack to appear in the game, update the game to the latest version. Now, follow the steps below.

1. Open the BGMI game and head to the Treasure Section in the Shop.

2. Now, look for the Mavi basic voice pack in the second column.

3. Once you find the voice pack, purchase it (the Mavi basic voice pack costs 250 UC).

4. After you purchase the voice pack, head back to the main menu and go to the in-game Mail.

5. Here, you should be able to see the pack, just Collect it.

6. Now to apply the voice pack, go to Inventory and select the audio files option.

7. Select Mavi’s basic voice pack and drag the different audio messages to the selected list available in the match.

That’s how you can purchase and get the Mavi basic voice pack in BGMI.

Krafton’s been adding voice packs of several other gamers. It recently added the voice pack of another popular BGMI gamer Dynamo. The voice pack includes his famous dialogue “Patt Se Headshot.”