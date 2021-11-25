WhatsApp is primarily an instant messaging application and the app relies on a simple chat format with the most recent messages at the bottom of the chat and the earlier conversations keep rolling up. Also Read - WhatsApp finally brings custom sticker maker tool: Here's how to use it

To help the user, WhatsApp uses prominent time-stamps on each text box. 'Last seen' status is also an important feature of the app which shows the user when was the recipient last active on the application. However, not many users know that these chat and 'last-seen' time-stamps can be wrong at times. Wrong time stamps can create problems for both the sender and the recipient.

The timestamps on WhatsApp messages and on the last-seen status can be incorrect on your received messages or the last seen time of your contacts due to time zone configuration and even the set time. WhatsApp claims that users need to check for the correct time zone on their phones. If the time is not alleged correctly, the user may even have to adjust it manually.

The Meta (Facebook)-owned application recommends users to set their date and time to Automatic or Network Provided. With this setting enabled, your mobile provider will set your phone to the correct time. If the incorrect time is displayed even with this setting enabled, then there might be an issue with your network. In that case, you’ll have to contact your network provider.

For a temporary fix, you can set the date and time manually. The time zone also plays an important role. You’ll have to make sure that the correct time zone is selected in the settings. The time zone is different from the actual time. In order to configure your time zone manually, follow these steps for your phone:

Android: Go to Settings > System > Date & time.

iPhone: Go to Settings > General > Date & Time.

WhatsApp users should also be aware of being mislead by false locations. It is possible for certain people to use third party applications that can broadcast a proxy location.