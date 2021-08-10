Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) has made it mandatory for PF contributors to link their Aadhaar number with the Universal Account Number (UAN). EPFO has stated that defaulters will not be able to avail PF services starting September 1, 2021. The linking of Aadhaar with UAN will need to be done by August 31, 2021, which is the deadline. Also Read - Aadhaar card update: How to add or update phone number in Aadhaar card online

EPFO has informed that failing to link Aadhaar and UAN will lead to discontinuation of employers’ contribution in the EPF account. Without the liking employer’s will not be able to file Electronic Challan cum Return (ECR). Additionally, employees will not be able to avail any other services provided by EPFO if the Aadhaar and UAN verification is not done before the August 31 deadline. Also Read - Lost your Aadhaar card? Here's how to download Aadhaar card online

To recall, EPFO had previously set the deadline for Aadhaar and UAN linking for June 1, 2021. The date of implementation for filing ECR with Aadhaar verified UANs was later extended to September 1, 2021. Also Read - How to apply for Aadhaar card for your newborn

If you still haven’t linked your Aadhaar with PF account, do it immediately. To link your Aadhaar with PF account you can simply head over to the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) account through its online portal or click on the link here — epfindia.gov.in.

How to link Aadhaar with PF account or UAN

Step 1: Simply head over to the EPFO’s member portal and log with your username and password.

Step 2: Next, click on the ‘Manage’ option displayed in the top menu bar.

Step 3: Select the KYC option from the drop-down.

Step 4: New page will open up showing a list of the different document types. Select “Aadhaar” option from there.

Step 5: Enter Aadhaar number and name. Click on the save option.

Step 6: Once Aadhaar details are saved, your Aadhaar will be verified from UIDAI’s data.

Step 7: On approval of the KYC document, your Aadhaar will be linked with the PF account. You will now be able to see “Verified” written against Aadhaar details.