Link passport number to COVID-19 vaccine certificate before taking next flight: How to do

You will soon need to link your passport number to COVID-19 vaccine certificate. That is right. If you plan to travel to a foreign land in the next few months or so, you might need to link your passport to your COVID-19 vaccine certificate, which is generated after you have taken the first as well as the second vaccine dose.

Once you have taken the first vaccine jab, you can download the 'partially vaccinated' certificate from CoWIN portal or Aarogya Setu application. The Aarogya Setu app can be downloaded from both Google Play store and Apple App store. The final vaccine certificate will be issued after the second dose is taken. To download this as well, you will need to head to the Aarogya Setu app or CoWIN website.

First, you will be able to travel abroad once both doses of Covishield or Covaxin or Sputnik are taken. If you have taken both doses and wish to travel abroad, next that you will need to do is, link your passport number to COVID-19 vaccine certificate. Here's how you can do that.

Link passport number to COVID vaccine certificate

The easiest thing that you should have done is, register on CoWIN with your passport number. That would have directly linked your passport with COVID-19 vaccine certificate. If you logged in with some other ID, follow these steps mentioned below.

Step 1: Head over to the official CoWIN website (www.cowin.gov.in).

Step 2: Login with your registered mobile number, enter OTP sent to your number, and click on “Raise Issue” button in the “Account Details” section.

Step 3: The website shows three options but you will need to click on “Add Passport Details” option. You will be redirected to a page that will let you select the name of the member whose passport details you wish to update.

Step 4: Select the member name and enter the passport number in the “Enter Beneficiary’s Passport Number” section. Do recheck the passport number as you will be able to change the certificate photo ID details only once.

Step 5: Now tick the box that states “I declare that this passport belongs to the beneficiary. The name of the passport holder is the same as mentioned on the vaccine certificate.”

Step 6: Click on the “Submit Request” button. The process will take few seconds and a message will be sent to you registered mobile number stating that your ID has been changed. Once the update has been done, you will receive another message stating that your request has been “updated successfully”.

Step 7: You will now need to go back to the Account Details page and click on the “Certificate” button next to the name of the account holder. You can now download the new vaccine certificate linked to your passport and travel.