LinkedIn has introduced creator mode that will allow users to add hashtags to indicate what topics they post about the most. The tool is aimed at letting users create a "more expressive and inclusive Profile". In addition to the creator mode, LinkedIn also introduced a video Cover Story tool that lets users personalize their first "hello".

"At the heart of our ecosystem is our creator community. People love to see creators give their take on what's happening in the news or share insights into a specific industry — whether that's a post, a video, an article, or even a comment. If this is you, check out the new creator mode in your Profile dashboard," LinkedIn said in a blog post. We take a look at how to use LinkedIn creator mode and Cover Story tool.

LinkedIn creator mode: How to use

• LinkedIn creator mode essentially lets you add hashtags to posts. For instance, one can use #design or #mentorship.

• The Featured and Activity sections will be moved to the top of your Profile to more prominently display your content.

• In addition, the “Connect” button will be changed to “Follow,” which the company says will help you engage your community and build a following.

LinkedIn Cover Story tool: How to use

• An orange ring will appear around your profile photo once you add your Cover Story. A preview of you video will also auto-play within your photo frame, though silently.

• LinkedIn has also said that it will add captioning capabilities soon as well.

“Cover Story is a great way to introduce yourself to hiring managers by sharing your career goals, providing a peek at your personality and showcasing your communication skills,” LinkedIn said in its post.

LinkedIn creator mode and Cover Story tool will roll out to members globally starting this week.