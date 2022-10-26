LinkedIn has introduced new features to allow users to spot fake profiles and remove them from the platform. In a blogpost, Oscar Rodriguez, Vice president of product management, LinkedIn stated, “We are rolling out new features and systems to help you make more informed decisions about members that you are interacting with and enhancing our automated systems that keep inauthentic profiles and activity off our platform.” Also Read - Linkedin takes down 50 percent of 'Apple staff' accounts: Here's why

How to spot a fake LinkedIn profile

LinkedIn has introduced a new “About this profile” feature that will show details like when it was created and when was it last updated, whether the phone number/ email ID associated with the profile are verified or not. The feature will be visible on each LinkedIn member’s profile page and will start rolling out for other sections this week, including viewing invitations and messages. Also Read - Hackers using LinkedIn to steal user data by sharing malicious files, links

As per the statement, “For work emails, our plan is to start with a limited number of companies, but you can expect to see this expansion as we add additional companies over time.” Also Read - LinkedIn rolls out new tools including clickable links to images or videos

LinkedIn further reveals that many users use AI-based synthetic image generation technology, however, the platform’s deep-learning-based model checks for such images when a user uploads his/her profile photo. LinkedIn says that this way it can remove fake accounts even before they have a chance to reach out to others on the platform.

Additionally, LinkedIn will add warnings to some messages on the platform. These messages can include high-risk content or might look like a sign of a scam. Users will also have a choice to report such messages without letting the sender know.

As per the company’s blogpost, “We’re excited to start rolling out these new features. What you’ll see in the future are updates on how we’re finding new ways to improve automated systems for fake account detection and removal, plus more member features to help keep everyone safe.”