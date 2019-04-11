Lok Sabha Election 2019: Phase 1 voting starts today, here’s how to check your name in the voter list

Finally, the day have come where voting for 17th Lok Sabha Election has kicked off. The voting will be held in seven phases starting April 11 (today) and the counting of votes will take place on May 23. The election will be held for 543 seats across 10 lakh polling booths across India. If you are above 18 years of age, you have the right to vote. So, if you have registered for voting and want to check if your name is in the voter list, there are a few ways to go about it.

You can not only check your name in the voting list, but also get other information such as your polling station, voting date, and Booth Level Officer (BLO). Here’s how you can go about it.

Method 1: Text message

You can simply send a text message from your mobile to 1950. All you need is to type <ECI>space<Epic ID>send to 1950. Here, the Epic ID is your Voter ID card number (10-digit), which is usually located at the top of your photo on the card.

Example: Type -> ECI BFSXXXXXXX and then send it 1950

Method 2: Website search

On a desktop, laptop or even mobile, you can simply head over to www.electoralsearch.in website. Here, all you need to do is search with your Name, Fathers Name, Age, State, District and Assembly Constituency.

The second method is to put in your Epic ID (which is your 10-digit Voter ID card number printed above the photo) then Select State and click on Search after entering the security captcha code.

You’ll be able to see your name in the voter list, along with your polling station venue name, Booth Level Officer (BLO), date of your voting and more.

Method 3: App search

On your smartphone, you can download ‘Voter Helpline’ app developed by the Election Commission of India from Google Play. The app is also available on Apple’s iOS App Store for iPhones.

Once downloaded, you can search your name in the voter list along with other details like your polling station, voting date, Booth Level Officer (BLO) and more.

The interface and search options are similar to what you can find on the website. Search with your Name, Fathers Name, Age, State, District and Assembly Constituency. An option to Search using the Epic ID is also available.

There is also one more way, where you can give a call on 1950 from your mobile number to check if your name is in the voter list. However, when we tried multiple time, we couldn’t get through the call.