comscore
  • Home
  • How To
  • Lok Sabha Elections 2019: How to check if your name is in the voter list
News

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: How to check if your name is in the voter list

How To

Here's how you can find your name in the voter list, your polling station, voting date and more.

how-to-check-your-name-in-voter-list-bgr-india2

With 2019 Lok Sabha Elections approaching, you should definitely check if your name is in the voter list or not. Having a voter ID card will not be the only thing that you’ll need to cast your vote. Along with the card, your name should be in the voter list as well. In case, you are looking to check your name in the voter list, along with your polling station and Booth Level Officer (BLO), then all of this can be searched very easily. Here’s how you can find your name and other details in the government’s electoral data.

Method 1: Text message

You can simply send a text message from your mobile to 1950. All you need is to type <ECI>space<Epic ID>send to 1950. Here, the Epic ID is your Voter ID card number (10-digit), which is usually located at the top of your photo on the card.

Example: Type -> ECI BFSXXXXXXX and then send it 1950

Method 2: Call

The Election Commission of India has provided a helpline number for all your queries. You can call on 1950 from your phone to check for your name in the voter list. In case both above methods don’t work for you, then there are two more methods by which you can check your name in the voter list (electoral list). These methods require a computer or a smartphone with an internet connection.

How to link Aadhaar with PAN online or via SMS as government extends deadline to September 30

Also Read

How to link Aadhaar with PAN online or via SMS as government extends deadline to September 30

Method 3: Website search

On a desktop, laptop or even mobile, you can simply go to www.electoralsearch.in website and look for your name there. All you need to do is search with your Name, Fathers Name, Age, State, District and Assembly Constituency.

The second method is to put in your Epic ID (which is your 10-digit Voter ID card number printed above the photo) then Select State and click on Search after entering the security captcha code.

You’ll be able to see your name in the voter list, along with your polling station venue name, Booth Level Officer (BLO), date of your voting and more.

Method 4: App search

On your smartphone, you can download ‘Voter Helpline’ app by Election Commission of India from Google Play.

Once downloaded you can search your name in the voter list along with other details like your polling station, voting date, Booth Level Officer (BLO) and more.

All you need to do is search with your Name, Fathers Name, Age, State, District and Assembly Constituency. An even simpler method is to look for your Epic ID (which is your 10-digit Voter ID card number printed above the photo) and click on Search.

  • Published Date: April 2, 2019 5:10 PM IST

Editor's Pick

How to check your name in the voter list
How To
How to check your name in the voter list
Warp by 1.1.1.1 is a new VPN service by Cloudflare that promises faster speed and security

News

Warp by 1.1.1.1 is a new VPN service by Cloudflare that promises faster speed and security

This 70-year-old 'Uncle Pokemon' plays Pokémon GO for hours with multiple phone rig

Gaming

This 70-year-old 'Uncle Pokemon' plays Pokémon GO for hours with multiple phone rig

Asus Zenfone 6Z spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 855 SoC, 6GB of RAM

News

Asus Zenfone 6Z spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 855 SoC, 6GB of RAM

Oppo K1 vs Samsung Galaxy A50 vs Vivo V11: Compared

News

Oppo K1 vs Samsung Galaxy A50 vs Vivo V11: Compared

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy Buds Review

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

Vivo APEX 2019 Concept First Impressions

Sony WH-CH700N Review

Huawei P30, P30 Pro first impressions

4 new features coming to WhatsApp for Android

Warp by 1.1.1.1 is a new VPN service by Cloudflare that promises faster speed and security

Asus Zenfone 6Z spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 855 SoC, 6GB of RAM

Oppo K1 vs Samsung Galaxy A50 vs Vivo V11: Compared

Samsung Galaxy A50 update rolling out with fix for Smart View feature

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Qualcomm says ultrasonic sensor with larger area of recognition to arrive in H2 2019

Related Topics

Related Stories

How to check your name in the voter list

How To

How to check your name in the voter list
Zomato expands food delivery business to 17 new cities across India

News

Zomato expands food delivery business to 17 new cities across India
Apple iPhone 7 now made locally in India

News

Apple iPhone 7 now made locally in India
Samsung Galaxy M30 to go on sale today at 12PM via Amazon India

News

Samsung Galaxy M30 to go on sale today at 12PM via Amazon India
ISRO puts DRDO's Emisat, 28 foreign satellites in orbit

News

ISRO puts DRDO's Emisat, 28 foreign satellites in orbit

हिंदी समाचार

Oppo K1 vs Samsung Galaxy A50 vs Vivo V11: जानें 20 हजार की रेंज में कौन सा स्मार्टफोन है दमदार

Xiaomi Mi Fan Festival 2019: 3 दिनों की सेल में 1 रुपये में कई प्रॉडक्ट्स खरीदने का मौका

Xiaomi ने अब तक Mi 9 स्मार्टफोन की दस लाख यूनिट शिप किए, जानें क्या हैं इसकी खूबियां

7 हजार रुपये की रेंज में XOLO ने भारत में पेश किया 3GB रैम वाला स्मार्टफोन

पावर बटन पर नोटिफिकेशन लाइट के साथ Nokia X71 हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

News

4 new features coming to WhatsApp for Android
News
4 new features coming to WhatsApp for Android
Warp by 1.1.1.1 is a new VPN service by Cloudflare that promises faster speed and security

News

Warp by 1.1.1.1 is a new VPN service by Cloudflare that promises faster speed and security
Asus Zenfone 6Z spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 855 SoC, 6GB of RAM

News

Asus Zenfone 6Z spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 855 SoC, 6GB of RAM
Oppo K1 vs Samsung Galaxy A50 vs Vivo V11: Compared

News

Oppo K1 vs Samsung Galaxy A50 vs Vivo V11: Compared
Samsung Galaxy A50 update rolling out with fix for Smart View feature

News

Samsung Galaxy A50 update rolling out with fix for Smart View feature