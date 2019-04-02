Lok Sabha Elections 2019: How to check if your name is in the voter list

With 2019 Lok Sabha Elections approaching, you should definitely check if your name is in the voter list or not. Having a voter ID card will not be the only thing that you’ll need to cast your vote. Along with the card, your name should be in the voter list as well. In case, you are looking to check your name in the voter list, along with your polling station and Booth Level Officer (BLO), then all of this can be searched very easily. Here’s how you can find your name and other details in the government’s electoral data.

Method 1: Text message

You can simply send a text message from your mobile to 1950. All you need is to type <ECI>space<Epic ID>send to 1950. Here, the Epic ID is your Voter ID card number (10-digit), which is usually located at the top of your photo on the card.

Example: Type -> ECI BFSXXXXXXX and then send it 1950

Method 2: Call

The Election Commission of India has provided a helpline number for all your queries. You can call on 1950 from your phone to check for your name in the voter list. In case both above methods don’t work for you, then there are two more methods by which you can check your name in the voter list (electoral list). These methods require a computer or a smartphone with an internet connection.

Method 3: Website search

On a desktop, laptop or even mobile, you can simply go to www.electoralsearch.in website and look for your name there. All you need to do is search with your Name, Fathers Name, Age, State, District and Assembly Constituency.

The second method is to put in your Epic ID (which is your 10-digit Voter ID card number printed above the photo) then Select State and click on Search after entering the security captcha code.

You’ll be able to see your name in the voter list, along with your polling station venue name, Booth Level Officer (BLO), date of your voting and more.

Method 4: App search

On your smartphone, you can download ‘Voter Helpline’ app by Election Commission of India from Google Play.

Once downloaded you can search your name in the voter list along with other details like your polling station, voting date, Booth Level Officer (BLO) and more.

All you need to do is search with your Name, Fathers Name, Age, State, District and Assembly Constituency. An even simpler method is to look for your Epic ID (which is your 10-digit Voter ID card number printed above the photo) and click on Search.