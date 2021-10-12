Lost your Aadhaar card? Step-by-step guide to download a copy via your phone

Did you just misplace your Aadhaar card and worried about how to get it back? The process to retrieve the Aadhaar card is pretty simple and easy. Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has launched a service for Aadhaar cardholders to retrieve the enrolment number using the 10-digit registered mobile number. You will simply need to head over to the UIDAI official website and follow the step-by-step process given below. Also Read - What is Blue Aadhaar Card, how to apply for it free of cost

How to retrieve Aadhaar online

Step 1: Head over to the official website of UIDAI. Or simply click here uidai.gov.in

Step 2: Scroll down to the 'Aadhaar services' section and click on the 'My Aadhaar' option there

Step 3: Next, click on the ‘Retrieve Lost or Forgotten EID/UID’ option

Step 4: Enter details including name, email id, and registered mobile number.

Step 5: You will then need to verify the Captcha and click on the ‘Send OTP’ option

Step 6: You receive a six-digit OTP on your registered mobile number, enter it in the given space

Step 7: You will get the requested UID/EID number on your mobile

Step 8: Use the UID/WID number to download the e-Aadhaar copy.

How to reprint Aadhaar card

Step 1: Head over to the UIDAI’s official website

Step 2: Next, click on the ‘Order Aadhaar Reprint’ option shown on the screen

Step 3: Choose any one option from — Aadhaar Number (UID), Enrollment ID (EID), or Virtual ID (VID)

Step 4: Check the ‘Terms & Conditions’ box and click on submit option

Step 5: To get the Aadhaar card printed, select one option from – a registered mobile number and an unregistered mobile number.

Step 6: If your mobile number is registered, select the first option. Enter Aadhaar Number or Virtual ID (VID) Number with the captcha and tap on the Request OTP option

Step 7: Enter the OTP

Step 8: Next, click on the Make Payment option. You will then need to select the online payment mode and make the payment.

Step 9: Next, download the acknowledgment receipt.

Step 10: Your Aadhaar card will now be printed and sent to the registered address.