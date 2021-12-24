Aadhar Card is one of the essential document that every citizen of India require as a proof of identification. The unique 12-digit unique identification number is important to facilitate several services offered by the government like getting a DL (driving license), opening a bank account, etc. Also Read - What is Blue Aadhaar Card, how to apply for it free of cost

While this government enrolled card makes it easy to get most of the jobs done, what if you have misplaced/lost your Aadhar card, and are unable to remember the UID or the enrollment number. This has been the most common issue faced by many users, and thankfully UIDAI, the government agency authorized to provide Aadhar card has the option to retrieve your lost card, and UID without incurring any charge. Here's how to do it-

How to retrieve Aadhar card online in simple steps

Step 1- Visit UIDAI official website- uidai.gov.in

Step 2- On the homepage, click on the My Aadhar option that you will find under the Aadhar Services tab.

Step 3- Then click on the ‘Retrieve Lost or Forgotten EID/UID’ option.

Step 4- Following which you will be asked to enter your personal details that include- registered mobile number and email id.

Step 5- Upon entering the credentials, you will get an OTP on your registered mobile number. Enter the digits on the website.

Step 6- Your requested UID/EID number will be sent to your mobile via SMS.

Step 7- You can then use the UID number to download your Aadhaar card online.

Users should note that in case they don’t have their mobile number registered with their Aadhar, they will have to first update it to avail online services. Updating/registering a mobile number with Aadhar requires a physical visit to the Aadhar Kendra and authenticate with biometric details. The process charges Rs 50, although you don’t need to carry any documents to update/register the mobile number.