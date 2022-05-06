comscore How to find your lost Android smartphone
News

Lost your Android phone? Here’s how you can find it

How To

You can not only find your lost Android phone but you can secure it and even remotely erase all data on your smartphone such that all your data is safe.

Android phone

Image: Pixabay

If you are reading this article, it means either you or a closed one has lost their smartphone and now you are searching for ways to find it after probably having looked for it everywhere you went. Thankfully, technology has come a long way in the past couple of years, which has made finding lost devices, in this case a smartphone, much more easier and fuss free. Also Read - Twitter starts testing chat threads for Spaces: Here’s what it does

Before we get into the details, it’s important to know that there are many people who would want to keep a lost smartphone owing to the information that it holds and the device itself. And so, it is important that you act swiftly in retrieving your phone. Also Read - Apple, Google and Microsoft to allow passwordless sign-ins across all devices

In today’s guide, we will walk you through a detailed guide that will not only help you find your lost Android phone but also help you lock and erase it remotely such that all your data remains safe even if you are unable to find the device itself. To ensure that you are able to find your smartphone under all circumstances, there are couple of things you need to ensure before hand. These factors will help you find your Android phone quickly. They will also help you get more accurate location of you lost phone. These factors, as highlighted by Google are: Also Read - Google Assistant can now help you change your stolen passwords on Chrome

— Your phone should be turned on.
— You should have signed into your Google account.
— Your phone should be connected to mobile data or Wi-Fi.
— Your phone should be visible on Google Play.
— The Location on your phone should be turned on.
— The Find My Device feature on your smartphone should be turned on.

Now, that we have sorted through all the basics, here is how you can find your lost Android smartphone.

How to find your lost Android phone

Step 1: Go to android.com/find and sign in to your Google Account.

Step 2: If you have more than one phone, click the lost phone at the top of the screen.

Step 3: Now, sign in the Google account on your lost phone. If your lost phone has more than one user profile, sign in with a Google Account that’s on the main profile.

Step 4: The lost phone gets a notification. You will get info about where the phone is on Google Maps.

If you can’t find your phone (because its battery died), you will see its last known location.

Step 5: Now you can play sound at full volume for five minutes even if it’s set to silent or vibrate. You can also secure the device even if you don’t have a lock. Alternatively, you can erase the device permanently.

Alternatively, you can type ‘Where is my phone’ in Google Chrome and select the device that you want to locate. Ensure that you are logged into the same Google account that you have used on your smartphone. Doing so will take you to the Find My Device map. You will see the location of your phone in green. From here, you can ring a sound on the phone so that you are able to locate it. You can also erase all the data on your phone. remotely

  • Published Date: May 6, 2022 11:53 AM IST

