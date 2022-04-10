comscore How to find your WiFi password if you forget
Lost your WiFi password? Here’s how to find it

Did you forget your WiFi password? Here's a step-by-step guide how you can recover it from your Apple and Windows PC.

Image: Pixabay

WiFi has made lives easier for everyone. You connect your PC to a network – office or home – once and you never have to worry about connecting it again to that network ever, as long as you don’t change the password. But what if you have to connect another device to the same WiFi network? Also Read - Microsoft Build 2022 to kick off on May 24: Here's a look at what to expect

As long as you have connected your PC to that WiFi network, you can find the password within minutes. Here’s what you need to do: Also Read - How to add multiple images and convert them into a PDF

How to find WiFi password when using a Windows PC

If you want to find the password of the WiFi network that you are currently connected to, here is what Windows PC users need to do. Also Read - How to save a Google Doc as PDF file and share it on mobile, desktop

Step 1: Click the Start button and then go to the Control Panel.

Step 2: Now go to Network and Internet settings.

Step 3: If you are using a PC running Windows 11, look for the Network and Sharing Center.

Step 4: Now, go to Connections and click your existing Wi-Fi network.

Step 5: A new page will open. Here, click the Wireless Properties option and then on the Security tab.

Step 6: Lastly, check the box next to Show characters to show the password of your Wi-Fi network.

How to find WiFi password when using a macOS-powered PC

If you want to know the WiFi password of a laptop or a PC that is running Apple’s macOS, here is what you need to do:

Step 1: Open the Keychain access app.

Step 2: Click on the System option in the sidebar.

Step 3: Now, click on the Passwords option at the top of the window.

Step 4: Here, find the Wi-Fi network that you want the password for and double-click on it.

Step 5: Lastly, Check the box next to Show Password option and enter your password when prompted.

On doing so, the blank password field will automatically show the password that you used to log in the particular WiFi network.

Published Date: April 10, 2022 2:14 PM IST
  • Published Date: April 10, 2022 2:14 PM IST

