comscore Ludo King: How to play online and offline with friends | BGR India
  • Home
  • How To
  • Ludo King: How to play this classic game online and offline with friends
News

Ludo King: How to play this classic game online and offline with friends

How To

Ludo King is the top free game on both Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Here is how you can start playing the game online as well as offline with your friends and family.

  • Updated: April 15, 2020 1:16 PM IST
Ludo King

Ludo King is as popular as Tiger King on Netflix, if not more. The game that brings classic to smart devices has been a common sight for sometime. Back when Mumbai locals were still functioning, you can find a bunch of people playing the game during the journey. With people now locked inside their homes, the game is getting even more popular. I am sure you would have received a WhatsApp message from your friend or a family member to play this game. Also Read - WhatsApp: How to start group video call on messaging app

I recently received one such message with a link to download the app for iOS or Android. The testimony to its popularity is the fact that the game is the top free game on Google Play Store as well as App Store. It has been downloaded over 100 million times, according to the Play Store. The game also has over 4 million reviews offering it a 4.3 star rating. The Ludo King by Gametion Technologies Pvt Ltd shows classics still have a place in this modern world. Here is how you can play Ludo King with your friends and family, both online as well as offline. Also Read - How to use Zoom for video conferencing and virtual meetings

How to play Ludo King online

Step 1: On your Android or iPhone, go to the Play Store or App Store to download the game. Either search Ludo King or go to the top charts section to easily find the game.Download the game

Step 2: Once downloaded, simply open the game and you will be greeted by the first screen. Here you will see the option for language selection. Select your preferred language and click on continue.Open and do initial setup

Step 3: In the next step, you can either login to the game using Facebook or play as a guest. The app notes that it does not post to Facebook. We chose to play as guest.Login

Step 4: If you choose to play as a guest, the next screen will have additional options. You will first need to select your country and then change the guest name and also select a profile picture. For those who sign up with Facebook, it fetches your profile information from there.Account details

Step 5: Once you have created your account, there are many ways to play this game. Ludo King, however, shows the themes option first to get you started. Here you can also see various missions.Themes

Coronavirus Lockdown: घर वालों और दोस्तों के साथ मोबाइल पर ऐसे खेलें लूडो (Ludo)

Also Read

Coronavirus Lockdown: घर वालों और दोस्तों के साथ मोबाइल पर ऐसे खेलें लूडो (Ludo)

Step 6: You can start playing with friends who are not near you by tapping on the Play with Friends option.Play with Friends

Step 7: In the next screen, select your color and either create or join a lobby. When you select create, it will allow you to generate a code and share it with friends. When you tap on join, you can enter private code shared by your friend and start to play the game.Choose your color

Step 8: At the time of creating a room, set an entry amount, which is minimum 100 coins. Now, use the code shown in the next screen to invite your friends. The game starts once all your friends join the room.Set entry amount

Step 9: To start the game, simply tap on the dice when you see your turn. The game also allows you to chat with your friends. You can also chat with your friends during the game by tapping on the chat bubble over your avatar’s head. Do note that each emoji you send will cost you 10 game coins and you start with 5,250 game coins.

Call of Duty: Warzone has banned 70,000 cheaters in one wave

Also Read

Call of Duty: Warzone has banned 70,000 cheaters in one wave

How to play Ludo King offline

Step 1: In order to play offline with your friend, tap on the Pass N Play option on the main screen.Play offline

Step 2: In the next screen, select the token color and game style. It can be either single or team up.Choose color and gameplay

Step 3: If you select a single player then choose color, name and number of players allowed in the next screen.Choose color and name for single player

Step 4: If you select teamup then you will have to choose color and name in the next screen as well. However, in this gameplay, the player 1 and player 3 are paired together while player 2 and player 4 are paired togetherChoose color and name for team up

Step 5: Now start the game by tapping on the dice when it’s your turn. Pass the device to your friends when it’s their turn.

Story Timeline

Also Read - Houseparty: How to use the viral video chat app and play games
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: April 15, 2020 1:15 PM IST
  • Updated Date: April 15, 2020 1:16 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

OnePlus 8 series will offer 100GB Google One promo, Stadia support
News
OnePlus 8 series will offer 100GB Google One promo, Stadia support
iQOO Neo 3 will be the cheapest phone with Snapdragon 865 SoC

News

iQOO Neo 3 will be the cheapest phone with Snapdragon 865 SoC

Ludo King: How to play online and offline with friends | BGR India

How To

Ludo King: How to play online and offline with friends | BGR India

PUBG Mobile was the highest grossing game in March

Gaming

PUBG Mobile was the highest grossing game in March

YouTube Video Builder helps create short video ads

News

YouTube Video Builder helps create short video ads

Most Popular

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

OnePlus 7T long-term Review

OnePlus 8 series will offer 100GB Google One promo, Stadia support

iQOO Neo 3 will be the cheapest phone with Snapdragon 865 SoC

YouTube Video Builder helps create short video ads

Apple's Siri voice assistant now offering coronavirus updates

Fitbit launches COVID-19 resource hub

Realme 6 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Camera Comparison

5 ways to make your Android phone faster

PUBG adds Panzerfaust; teases season 7

5 best WhatsApp features you should be aware of in 2020

Disney+ Hotstar app first look

Related Topics

Related Stories

Ludo King: How to play online and offline with friends | BGR India

How To

Ludo King: How to play online and offline with friends | BGR India
Apple's Siri voice assistant now offering coronavirus updates

News

Apple's Siri voice assistant now offering coronavirus updates
Fitbit launches COVID-19 resource hub

News

Fitbit launches COVID-19 resource hub
Xiaomi selling respirator and face mask via Tomtop: Check price

News

Xiaomi selling respirator and face mask via Tomtop: Check price
Google and Apple to soon release contact tracing update

News

Google and Apple to soon release contact tracing update

हिंदी समाचार

सावधान! सबसे ज्यादा फेक स्मार्टफोन में सैमसंग, एप्पल और शाओमी टॉप पर

Aarogya Setu को प्राइवेसी के लिए हो सकता है खतर! चिंता जाहिर कर रहे हैं एक्सपर्ट्स

Xiaomi ने लॉन्च की 3D स्मार्ट मसाज चेयर, जानिए कीमत और फीचर्स

iQOO Neo 3 होगा स्नैपड्रैगन 865 प्रोसेसर वाला सबसे सस्ता स्मार्टफोन

Amazon India पर लिस्ट हुए लेटेस्ट OnePlus 8 और OnePlus 8 Pro स्मार्टफोन

Latest Videos

Realme 6 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Camera Comparison: Which one is more versatile?

Features

Realme 6 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Camera Comparison: Which one is more versatile?
5 ways to make your Android phone faster

Features

5 ways to make your Android phone faster
Realme 6 Pro Camera Review

Reviews

Realme 6 Pro Camera Review
PUBG adds Panzerfaust; teases season 7

Features

PUBG adds Panzerfaust; teases season 7

News

OnePlus 8 series will offer 100GB Google One promo, Stadia support
News
OnePlus 8 series will offer 100GB Google One promo, Stadia support
iQOO Neo 3 will be the cheapest phone with Snapdragon 865 SoC

News

iQOO Neo 3 will be the cheapest phone with Snapdragon 865 SoC
YouTube Video Builder helps create short video ads

News

YouTube Video Builder helps create short video ads
Apple's Siri voice assistant now offering coronavirus updates

News

Apple's Siri voice assistant now offering coronavirus updates
Fitbit launches COVID-19 resource hub

News

Fitbit launches COVID-19 resource hub