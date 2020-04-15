Ludo King: How to play online and offline with friends | BGR India

Ludo King is as popular as Tiger King on Netflix, if not more. The game that brings classic to smart devices has been a common sight for sometime. Back when Mumbai locals were still functioning, you can find a bunch of people playing the game during the journey. With people now locked inside their homes, the game is getting even more popular. I am sure you would have received a WhatsApp message from your friend or a family member to play this game. Also Read - WhatsApp: How to start group video call on messaging app

I recently received one such message with a link to download the app for iOS or Android. The testimony to its popularity is the fact that the game is the top free game on Google Play Store as well as App Store. It has been downloaded over 100 million times, according to the Play Store. The game also has over 4 million reviews offering it a 4.3 star rating. The Ludo King by Gametion Technologies Pvt Ltd shows classics still have a place in this modern world. Here is how you can play Ludo King with your friends and family, both online as well as offline. Also Read - How to use Zoom for video conferencing and virtual meetings

How to play Ludo King online

Step 1: On your Android or iPhone, go to the Play Store or App Store to download the game. Either search Ludo King or go to the top charts section to easily find the game.

Step 2: Once downloaded, simply open the game and you will be greeted by the first screen. Here you will see the option for language selection. Select your preferred language and click on continue.

Step 3: In the next step, you can either login to the game using Facebook or play as a guest. The app notes that it does not post to Facebook. We chose to play as guest.

Step 4: If you choose to play as a guest, the next screen will have additional options. You will first need to select your country and then change the guest name and also select a profile picture. For those who sign up with Facebook, it fetches your profile information from there.

Step 5: Once you have created your account, there are many ways to play this game. Ludo King, however, shows the themes option first to get you started. Here you can also see various missions.

Step 6: You can start playing with friends who are not near you by tapping on the Play with Friends option.

Step 7: In the next screen, select your color and either create or join a lobby. When you select create, it will allow you to generate a code and share it with friends. When you tap on join, you can enter private code shared by your friend and start to play the game.

Step 8: At the time of creating a room, set an entry amount, which is minimum 100 coins. Now, use the code shown in the next screen to invite your friends. The game starts once all your friends join the room.

Step 9: To start the game, simply tap on the dice when you see your turn. The game also allows you to chat with your friends. You can also chat with your friends during the game by tapping on the chat bubble over your avatar’s head. Do note that each emoji you send will cost you 10 game coins and you start with 5,250 game coins.

How to play Ludo King offline

Step 1: In order to play offline with your friend, tap on the Pass N Play option on the main screen.

Step 2: In the next screen, select the token color and game style. It can be either single or team up.

Step 3: If you select a single player then choose color, name and number of players allowed in the next screen.

Step 4: If you select teamup then you will have to choose color and name in the next screen as well. However, in this gameplay, the player 1 and player 3 are paired together while player 2 and player 4 are paired together

Step 5: Now start the game by tapping on the dice when it’s your turn. Pass the device to your friends when it’s their turn.