Some parts of the world will be able to witness a total lunar eclipse on May 26, 2021. This is first ever total lunar eclipse since January 21, 2019. The phenomenon is also known as Blood Moon, as the mood looks stunning in the sky in reddish-orange colour. Also Read - Super Blood Wolf Moon, partial solar eclipse: Date, timings, where and how to watch in India

A total lunar eclipse happens when the Earth comes between the sun and the moon and blocks the sun’s rays from directly reaching the Moon. The first total lunar eclipse of 2021 will start at 2:17 am as per Indian Standard Timing (IST) and take place until 7:19 pm IST. Also Read - Total Lunar Eclipse and Blood Moon July 2018: How to watch and capture photos

This is the first total lunar eclipse of 2021, set to take place on May 26. The lunar eclipse will be visible in East Asia, Australia, the Pacific, and America. The eclipse will also be visible from some parts of the Pacific, the Atlantic, and the Indian oceans. The total Lunar eclipse will not be visible in India. However, if you still want to watch the Super Flower Blood Moon, there are several YouTube channels that will stream the phenomenon live.