Lunar Eclipse 2022 today: When and how to watch it live
Lunar Eclipse India 2022: How to watch chandra grahan, visible timings

According to the Indian government’s Ministry of Earth Science, today's chandra grahan will start at 2.39 pm IST.

  • Today's lunar eclipse is visible from all places of India at the time of moonrise.
  • The eclipse will be visible in New Delhi, Ranchi, Noida, Gurugram, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, and more.
Untitled design - 2022-11-08T113439.700

Image: Pixabay

A lunar eclipse is set to take place today i.e. November 8, which will be seen in India as well. Notably, the next lunar eclipse which will be visible from India is on 28th October 2023 and the same is a partial
eclipse. The last lunar eclipse which was visible from India was on 19 November 2021 and it was also a partial eclipse. For the unversed, a lunar eclipse takes place when the Sun, Moon, and Earth align, and the Moon passes into Earth’s shadow. Also Read - Lunar Eclipse 2021 Today Timing in India: When and Where to watch the first Chandra Grahan 2021 online

This lunar eclipse will be visible in North America, the Pacific region, Australia, and Eastern Asia. Also Read - Super Blood Wolf Moon, partial solar eclipse: Date, timings, where and how to watch in India

Lunar Eclipse India Timing

Today’s eclipse is visible from all places of India at the time of moonrise. Also Read - Total Lunar Eclipse and Blood Moon July 2018: How to watch and capture photos

lunar eclipse, chandra grahan, lunar eclipse 2022

Image: Pexels

According to the Indian government’s Ministry of Earth Science, today’s chandra grahan will start at 2.39 pm IST and total eclipse will begin at 3.46 pm IST. The eclipse will end at 5.12 PM IST and the partial phase of the eclipse will end at 6.19 PM IST.

How to watch Lunar Eclipse India

In India, the full eclipse will be visible in the eastern parts of the country including cities like Kolkata and Guwahati. The rest of the country would see a partial eclipse. The eclipse will be visible in New Delhi, Ranchi, Noida, Gurugram, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Patna, Vapi, Vijapur, Mumbai, Bhopal, Raipur, Lucknow, Chandigarh, Pune, and more.

As mentioned earlier, it will also be available in North America, the Pacific region, Australia, and Eastern Asia.

Lunar Eclipse 2022: Check the livestream

To watch the eclipse live, you can tap on the livestream link embedded below.

\

For the unversed, a total lunar eclipse takes place when the whole moon comes under the umbral
shadow of the Earth and the partial lunar eclipse occurs when only when a part of the moon comes under shadow of the Earth.

  • Published Date: November 8, 2022 12:54 PM IST
