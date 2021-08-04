WhatsApp video call is one the most used feature on the mobile application. Following the popularity of the feature, especially in the recent coronavirus times, the messaging platform recently introduced video calling ability for its Desktop app. Unfortunately, the video call feature is not available on WhatsApp Web platform yet but that is surely a feature that everyone wants WhatsApp to bring for web users as well. Also Read - WhatsApp's View Once feature will make photos and videos vanish once seen

While we wait for WhatsApp to introduce video calling ability on web, users currently can simply download the Desktop app on their pc or laptop to video call their friends and family members via the platform. The WhatsApp Desktop app video calling feature works seamlessly on Windows as well as Mac.

How to download WhatsApp Desktop app

Step 1: To download WhatsApp Desktop on your Windows / Mac laptop or PC, just click on the link here

Step 2: Once WhatsApp Desktop app has been downloaded, install it file in the PC

Step 3: Login with your credentials including username, phone number and others.

It should be noted that video call support is available only on Windows 10 64-bit version 1903 or newer and macOS 10.13 or newer versions. Users must note that WhatsApp Desktop allows one-to-one call only. The messaging platform is yet to officially release group call support for Desktop users.

How to make WhatsApp video call via PC

Step 1: Install WhatsApp Desktop app for Windows or Mac on your PC

Step 2: Scan QR code from your phone on your computer

Step 3: You WhatsApp account will now open on the desktop

Step 4: Open a chat and click on the video call icon displayed at the top right corner

Step 5: You will now be able to make WhatsApp video calls using your PC. It is that simple.

System requirements for WhatsApp video calls on PC

-An audio output device and microphone for calls

-Your PC must have an inbuilt or external webcam

-An active internet connection.