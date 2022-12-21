The holiday season is almost here! If you are planning to hide under your blanket with a hot beverage in one hand and have a movie marathon, we have just the right thing for you. It is never too late to start watching or even re-watching Marvel Cinematic Universe films and shows. Also Read - How to cancel Disney Plus Hotstar subscription

Since there are so many films to watch, it might sometimes get confusing what to watch first due to the complicated timelines, even for the biggest MCU fans! The good news is, all the Marvel films and series are now available on a single OTT platform: Disney+ Hotstar in India. So if you are planning to have a Marvel movie marathon or re-run through the entire timeline, check out this timeline: Also Read - Airtel revamps Cricket prepaid plans with Amazon Prime Video subscription

Marvel films in chronological order

Here is the perfect viewing order to watch the MCU films: Also Read - Marvel's The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is now streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar

Captain America: The First Avenger

Captain Marvel

Iron Man

The Incredible Hulk

Iron Man 2

Thor

Marvel’s The Avengers

Iron Man 3

Thor: The Dark World

Captain America: The Winter Soldier

Guardians of the Galaxy

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Avengers: Age of Ultron

Ant-Man

Captain America: Civil War

Black Widow

Spider-Man: Homecoming

Black Panther

Doctor Strange

Thor: Ragnarok

Ant-Man and the Wasp

Avengers: Infinity War

Avengers: Endgame

Spider-Man: Far From Home

Eternals

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Black Widow

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Eternals

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Thor: Love and Thunder

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Notably, the latest MCU film, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is not yet available on Disney Plus Hotstar. However, it might release on the OTT soon enough.

Marvel released several series on Disney Plus Hotstar this year. These include Ms Marvel, Moon Knight, She-Hulk, I am Groot, and Werewolf By Night.