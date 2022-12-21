The holiday season is almost here! If you are planning to hide under your blanket with a hot beverage in one hand and have a movie marathon, we have just the right thing for you. It is never too late to start watching or even re-watching Marvel Cinematic Universe films and shows. Also Read - How to cancel Disney Plus Hotstar subscription
Since there are so many films to watch, it might sometimes get confusing what to watch first due to the complicated timelines, even for the biggest MCU fans! The good news is, all the Marvel films and series are now available on a single OTT platform: Disney+ Hotstar in India. So if you are planning to have a Marvel movie marathon or re-run through the entire timeline, check out this timeline:
Marvel films in chronological order
Here is the perfect viewing order to watch the MCU films:
- Captain America: The First Avenger
- Captain Marvel
- Iron Man
- The Incredible Hulk
- Iron Man 2
- Thor
- Marvel’s The Avengers
- Iron Man 3
- Thor: The Dark World
- Captain America: The Winter Soldier
- Guardians of the Galaxy
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
- Avengers: Age of Ultron
- Ant-Man
- Captain America: Civil War
- Black Widow
- Spider-Man: Homecoming
- Black Panther
- Doctor Strange
- Thor: Ragnarok
- Ant-Man and the Wasp
- Avengers: Infinity War
- Avengers: Endgame
- Spider-Man: Far From Home
- Eternals
- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
- Spider-Man: No Way Home
- Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
- Thor: Love and Thunder
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Notably, the latest MCU film, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is not yet available on Disney Plus Hotstar. However, it might release on the OTT soon enough.
Marvel released several series on Disney Plus Hotstar this year. These include Ms Marvel, Moon Knight, She-Hulk, I am Groot, and Werewolf By Night.