Marvel's 'I am Groot' animated series to arrive on Disney Plus: How and when to watch

Along with She-Hulk: Attorney At Law series, Marvel will release 'I am Groot' Original Shorts on Disney Plus in August this year.

Marvel Entertainment has officially confirmed its ‘I am Groot‘ animated series on Disney Plus on August 10 this year. This series will be based on Guardians of the Galaxy‘s character ‘Groot’, an adorable anthropomorphic sapling. The voice of baby Groot is given by Vin Diesel. Also Read - Marvel's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is coming to Disney Plus this month

Marvel announced this news by sharing a poster of the series that shows a baby Groot chilling with his sunglasses and headphones on connected to Peter Quill’s popular Walkman. You can also see two four-eyed penguins hiding at the back, hinting at the mischievous element in the series. Notably, we haven’t seen these characters in other Guardians of Galaxy films. Also Read - Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered, Spider-Man: Miles Morales are coming to PC: Check details

‘I am Groot’ to premiere on Disney+ in August

According to Marvel Entertainment, “The series of original shorts —following Baby Groot’s glory days growing up, and getting into trouble among the stars — premieres on August 10 exclusively on Disney+.” The company has not yet revealed if any other characters from the main film like Rocket or Peter Quill or Drax or anyone else will make an appearance in this series or not. Also Read - Marvel Snap, a digital card game announced for Mobile and PC

Disney Plus has several Original short series on its platform including Dug DaysOlaf Presents, and Ice Age Scrat Tales for kids. The trailer of ‘I am Groot’ is yet to be released.

For the unversed, Marvel’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law series will also premiere on August 17 this year. Prior to that, Ms. Marvel is about to arrive on Disney+ on June 8. Marvel has further confirmed that Thor: Love and Thunder film will release in theatres on July 5. Additionally, if you have missed watching the latest Marvel film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness or want to watch it again, the film is confirmed to release on Netflix on June 22.

  • Published Date: June 6, 2022 9:54 AM IST

