Govt launches 'Mera Ration' mobile app: How to use, features, benefits

The government of India has launched a new ration app called 'Mera Ration' to facilitate the 'One Nation-One Ration Card' system in the country. The new mobile app will help those ration card holders who move to new places for livelihoods. The app is currently available on the Android platform.

To note the One Nation One Ration Card system covers about 69 crore National Food Security Act (NFSA) beneficiaries in the country. Under NFSA, the government provides 'highly subsidised foodgrains' at Rs 1-3 per kg to more than 81 crore people through the public distribution system (PDS). It also provides ration card portability services ONORC (One Nation One Ration Card) in 32 states and union territories. Here are the details of the new 'Mera Ration' mobile app.

What is Mera Ration app?

The new Mera Ration mobile app is introduced to help ration holders benefit from the ONORC-related services. With this app, the beneficiaries will be able to identify the nearest fair price shop and check details of their entitlement and recent transactions. The app developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC) is currently available in English and Hindi language. The government plans to avail the app in 14 different languages based on places where migrants mostly move to.

Mera Ration app: How to use

To benefit from the new Mera Ration mobile app, users will have to check whether their ration card is active or not (via the official website of Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs Department of the state in which they reside). Upon checking the status they can follow these simple steps

-First up, head to Google Play Store and type Mera Ration in the search bar

-Download the Mera Ration (CENTRAL AEPDS TEAM) app

-Once downloaded, open the app on your mobile and register your ration card

-To register, just tap on the Registration option, and enter your ration card number

-After entering the ration card number press the Submit button

You can also check your entitlement by tapping on the ‘Know your entitlement option. To do so, you are required to either enter your ration card or Aadhaar card number.

The app also allows checking ONORC eligibility. You can check the details by selecting the Eligibility Criteria and filling in the requisite information.

Mera Ration app: Features, benefits

Upon registering, the system will automatically allocate the entitled foodgrains. The NFSA beneficiaries will be able to check their foodgrains entitlement, the last six-month transactions, and the status of Aadhaar seeding. The app will provide transparency given beneficiary would no longer have to ask the FPS dealer as to how much ration he/she would get but check their entitled subsidies directly on the app.

“The new mobile app aims to facilitate the ONORC-related services among beneficiaries of the NFSA, particularly migrant beneficiaries, fair price shop (FPS) or ration shop dealers and other stakeholders,” Sudhanshu Pandey, Secretary, Department of Food & Public Distribution said at the launch.