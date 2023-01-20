comscore How to add, remove your accounts from Meta’s Accounts Centre
  • Home
  • How To
  • Meta Hacks How To Add Or Remove Your Facebook Instagram Accounts From Accounts Centre
News

Meta hacks: How to add (or remove) your Facebook, Instagram accounts from Accounts Centre

How To

Meta has rolled out the Accounts Centre for Facebook, Instagram and Messenger users. Here’s how you can use it.

Highlights

  • Meta has released a new feature called Accounts Centre.
  • It lets users control their Facebook, Instagram and Messenger accounts from one place.
  • Meta has started rolling out this feature to all its users.
Meta

Meta today rolled out a new feature called Account Centre. This new functionality lets users control select settings from Meta’s family of apps from a single place. Meta says that the Accounts Centre is a place to manage connected experiences across users’ Facebook, Instagram and Meta accounts. Also Read - Meta’s new feature will let you control your Facebook, Instagram accounts from one place

However, users cannot control all the settings pertaining to their Facebook, Instagram and Meta accounts from the Accounts Centre. Instead, they can control settings such as personal details, password and security settings, users’ information and permissions, their ad preferences and their payment details. Also Read - Swiggy to fire 380 employees after over-hiring: Here is the CEO's letter

Meta has already started rolling out this feature to all its users and it is expected to complete the roll out in the coming months. As Accounts Centre starts becoming available to users across the globe, here’s an easy guide of how users can add or remove an account in the Accounts Centre. Also Read - Android 13-based MIUI 14 update could be coming to Poco F4 and Xiaomi 12 Pro soon

How to add accounts to Accounts Center from your Android app

Step 1: Open the Facebook app on your Android smartphone.
Step 2: Tap menu in the top right of Facebook.
Step 3: Scroll down and tap Settings & privacy option and then tap the Settings option.
Step 4: At the bottom of the screen, tap the Accounts Center option.
Step 5: Tap Accounts.
Step 6: If you don’t have any accounts added to Accounts Center, tap Add Accounts and follow the on-screen instructions.
Step 7: To remove an account, tap the profile you would like to remove and then tap Remove Account.

How to add accounts to Accounts Center from your iPhone app

Step 1: Open the Facebook app on your iPhone.
Step 2: Tap Menu in the bottom right of Facebook.
Step 3: Scroll down and tap the Settings & Privacy option and then tap the Settings option.
Step 4: At the bottom, tap Accounts Center.
Step 5: Tap Accounts.
Step 6: If you don’t have any accounts added to Accounts Center, tap Add Accounts and follow the on-screen instructions.
Step 7: To remove an account, tap the profile you would like to remove and then tap Remove Account.

How to add accounts to Accounts Center on your PC

Step 1: Open Facebook in your web browser.
Step 2: Click your profile picture in the top right of Facebook.
Step 3: Select Settings & Privacy option and then click the Settings option.
Step 4: On the left, scroll down and the click Accounts Center.
Step 5: Now click Accounts & Profiles option.
Step 6: Lastly, click Add Accounts and follow the on-screen instructions.
Step 7: To remove an account, click on the account you would like to remove and then click Remove in the top right corner.

  • Published Date: January 20, 2023 4:17 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

    Editor's Pick

    Now you can control your Facebook, Instagram accounts from one place
    Apps
    Now you can control your Facebook, Instagram accounts from one place
    Xiaomi 12 Pro, Poco F4 may be the firsts to get MIUI 14 update

    News

    Xiaomi 12 Pro, Poco F4 may be the firsts to get MIUI 14 update

    Netflix founder Reed Hastings steps down company s Co-CEO

    News

    Netflix founder Reed Hastings steps down company s Co-CEO

    Airtel 5G Plus now live in 4 cities of Odisha: Here are all the places where the service is available

    News

    Airtel 5G Plus now live in 4 cities of Odisha: Here are all the places where the service is available

    Instagram rolls out Quiet Mode to help you take a break from the app

    Apps

    Instagram rolls out Quiet Mode to help you take a break from the app

    Most Popular

    Vivo TWS Neo Review

    Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

    Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

    OnePlus Nord First Impressions

    Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

    Now you can control your Facebook, Instagram accounts from one place

    Swiggy to fire 380 employees after over-hiring: Here is the CEO's letter

    Xiaomi 12 Pro, Poco F4 may be the firsts to get MIUI 14 update

    Netflix founder Reed Hastings steps down company s Co-CEO

    Airtel 5G Plus now live in 4 cities of Odisha: Here are all the places where the service is available

    Smartphones to get tougher with the newest Corning Gorilla GlassVictus 2

    iQOO 11 5G India model's first impressions

    INOX's AmpliX seat sound debuts in Mumbai: Quick Review

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G first impressions

    5G, Blockchain, and IoT: Top tech trends to look forward to in 2023

    Related Topics

      Latest Videos

      BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better

      Features

      BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better
      Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details

      Features

      Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details
      iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details

      News

      iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details
      BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?

      Features

      BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?