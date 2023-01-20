Meta today rolled out a new feature called Account Centre. This new functionality lets users control select settings from Meta’s family of apps from a single place. Meta says that the Accounts Centre is a place to manage connected experiences across users’ Facebook, Instagram and Meta accounts. Also Read - Meta’s new feature will let you control your Facebook, Instagram accounts from one place

However, users cannot control all the settings pertaining to their Facebook, Instagram and Meta accounts from the Accounts Centre. Instead, they can control settings such as personal details, password and security settings, users' information and permissions, their ad preferences and their payment details.

Meta has already started rolling out this feature to all its users and it is expected to complete the roll out in the coming months. As Accounts Centre starts becoming available to users across the globe, here's an easy guide of how users can add or remove an account in the Accounts Centre.

How to add accounts to Accounts Center from your Android app

Step 1: Open the Facebook app on your Android smartphone.

Step 2: Tap menu in the top right of Facebook.

Step 3: Scroll down and tap Settings & privacy option and then tap the Settings option.

Step 4: At the bottom of the screen, tap the Accounts Center option.

Step 5: Tap Accounts.

Step 6: If you don’t have any accounts added to Accounts Center, tap Add Accounts and follow the on-screen instructions.

Step 7: To remove an account, tap the profile you would like to remove and then tap Remove Account.

How to add accounts to Accounts Center from your iPhone app

Step 1: Open the Facebook app on your iPhone.

Step 2: Tap Menu in the bottom right of Facebook.

Step 3: Scroll down and tap the Settings & Privacy option and then tap the Settings option.

Step 4: At the bottom, tap Accounts Center.

Step 5: Tap Accounts.

Step 6: If you don’t have any accounts added to Accounts Center, tap Add Accounts and follow the on-screen instructions.

Step 7: To remove an account, tap the profile you would like to remove and then tap Remove Account.

How to add accounts to Accounts Center on your PC

Step 1: Open Facebook in your web browser.

Step 2: Click your profile picture in the top right of Facebook.

Step 3: Select Settings & Privacy option and then click the Settings option.

Step 4: On the left, scroll down and the click Accounts Center.

Step 5: Now click Accounts & Profiles option.

Step 6: Lastly, click Add Accounts and follow the on-screen instructions.

Step 7: To remove an account, click on the account you would like to remove and then click Remove in the top right corner.