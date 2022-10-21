comscore How to watch ICC Men’s T20 World Cup online in India
Meta partners with ICC to bring ICC Men’s T20 World Cup to your reels: How to watch T20 World Cup online

All you need to do is head over to ICC T20 World Cup official pages on Facebook and Instagram to watch various moments from the ongoing matches online.

  • Meta has partnered with ICC to bring Men’s T20 World Cup online.
  • Viewers will be able to watch ICC Men’s T20 World Cup online in Reels on Instagram and Facebook.
  • Viewers can also watch ICC Men’s T20 World Cup online on Disney+ Hotstar.
Meta has announced a partnership with the International Cricket Council (ICC) amid the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup that will be held in Australia between October 16, 2022, to November 13, 2022. This partnership will enable users of Meta’s family of apps to watch important snippets from the cricket matches online on Facebook and Instagram. Also Read - A block a day keeps trolls away: How Instagram's new account blocking works

Meta today said that with this partnership, Facebook and Instagram users will be able to watch the best match moments and highlights of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup through clips on Reels on the official T20 World Cup accounts across Instagram and Facebook. “With the growing production and consumption of Reels in India, fans will be able to follow their favourite match moments in the short video format and engage with the content through audio features and others like Remix,” the company wrote in a release. Also Read - Instagram to nudge people to be respectful to others; adds Hidden Words feature

It is worth noting that this is not the first time that Meta has partnered with ICC for exclusive cricket content. The company first partnered with ICC back in 2019. At the time, the partnership gave users access to exclusive content such as match recaps, in-play key moments, and other match and feature content on Facebook. Also Read - Facebook update: Groups get reels, profiles, ability to share event as Insta story and more

But now, the partnership includes Reels for all 45 matches.

Additionally, the company announced that cricket can support their favourite teams and cricketers across Instagram and Facebook via AR effects, a cricket anthem called ‘Balla Chalaa’ that is available to use in Reels and Stories, and Reel Squad, which includes engaging content that will created by creators such as Danish Sait, Viraj Ghelani, Shubham Gaur, RJ Karishma, Naveen Singh (Bihariladka), and Anushka Singh with the cricketers and teams present at the World Cup in Australia. “…every participating team has an AR effect hosted on @t20worldcup for fans to use in their Reels and Stories,” the company wrote.

How to watch content from ICC Men’s T20 World Cup online

All you need to do is head over to ICC T20 World Cup official pages on Facebook and Instagram to watch various moments from the ongoing matches online.

Apart from this, viewers can also watch the online cricket matches on Disney+ Hotstar.

  Published Date: October 21, 2022 5:47 PM IST
