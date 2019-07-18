comscore How to customize Mi Band 4 wallpaper with PUBG Mobile theme
  • Home
  • How To
  • Mi Band 4 PUBG Mobile theme: Declare your love for the game with these wallpapers
News

Mi Band 4 PUBG Mobile theme: Declare your love for the game with these wallpapers

How To

The color display on the Xiaomi Mi Band 4 opens up a world of interesting possibilities. Sensing similar opportunities about custom Band Displays and customization, a number of Mi Band 4 owners and Xiaomi fans have already started making custom faces.

  • Published: July 18, 2019 5:38 PM IST
Xiaomi Mi Band 4 PUBG Theme 1

Xiaomi launched its latest fitness band, the Xiaomi Mi Band 4 about a month back in China. The popular fitness band is already available for purchase in China. In fact, the sale numbers for the Mi Band 4 have already managed to create some records. Taking a look at the specifications, one of the primary changes with the latest Mi Band 4 is the inclusion of the 0.95-inch color AMOLED display. For some contrast, the Mi Band 3 came with a monochrome OLED display. We ordered a Mi Band 4 from China and have been using it for about three weeks now.

Given that the Xiaomi Mi Band 4 now comes with color display, this opens up some interesting possibilities. Sensing a similar opportunity about custom Band Displays, a number of Mi Band 4 owners and Xiaomi fans have already started making custom faces. We have been following this development to ensure that users can easily customize their new fitness and activity, tracking bands. The process was quite complicated in the initial weeks. However, new apps have made it a straight-forward process. Given that PUBG Mobile has managed to maintain its supremacy when it comes to mobile games, we will aim at something similar.

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 First Impressions: Color display and more upgrades

Also Read

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 First Impressions: Color display and more upgrades

No, I am not talking about playing PUBG Mobile on the Mi Band 4. Instead, I am talking about changing the Band Display of your Mi Band 4 to something PUBG Mobile-related. Something that will help you express your love for the game regardless of the time and/or place. So, let’s get started with instructions on how to set a Mi Band 4 PUBG theme on your fitness tracker.

How to set PUBG theme on Mi Band 4

Step 1

Ensure that you have installed and set up your Mi Band 4 with the help of the official Mi Fit app. Open the app and sync your band to ensure that there are no pending firmware updates.

Step 2

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 PUBG Theme Steps 4

Install the “MiBand4” app from the Google Play Store. Open the app after the installation is done. Once in the app, you will be present with a grid of different Mi Band 4 Band displays. Currently, these Band displays don’t come with a title. The only thing present in the list is the language that supports that and the number of installs. You can also change the sorting of the list with the buttons in the bottom. These buttons also include the option to short-list the language that you want the teme to be in. The app also notes that it also works with Amazfit smartwatch. Keep in mind that this entire thing only works for Android at the moment.

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 PUBG Theme Steps 2

 

Step 3

Gradually scan through the list of Band Displays and Install the ones that you like. Talking about PUBG Mobile, in particular, there are about three to four different Band Displays in the app. Some of them are similar in how they look so use your judgment in only installing the ones that are different. To install any given Band Display, just tap on the listing and then tap on “Install”.

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 PUBG Theme Steps 3

Step 4

The Band Display details page provides specifications, author name, the background color, and type of the watch face. It also includes the time format of the watch face. Once you tap on the “Install” button, the app will take seconds to complete the install and add it in the official Mi Fit app.

Step 5

Now that the installation is done, head to the official Mi Fit app to apply the Band Display to your Mi Band 4. One can access the Band display settings in the “My Devices” section in the “Profile” tab. Select the “Mi Smart Band 4” option in the “My Devices” section and then tap on the “Band display settings” option. Here, you will see all the official “Band displays” that Xiaomi is offering to its users and the custom band displays in “My band displays”. You will find all your recently installed Band displays in this section including the PUBG Mobile ones.

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 PUBG Theme Steps 1.jpg

Step 6

To apply, just tap the Band display of your choice and then tap on “Sync watch face”. This will initiate the Band display sync between the phone and the Mi Band 4. This process generally takes 10-25 seconds where you can’t see any information on your Mi Band 4.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: July 18, 2019 5:38 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Mi A3 Android One smartphone officially launched
thumb-img
Top Products
Best smartphones under Rs 30,000 to buy in July 2019
thumb-img
News
FaceApp is making a comeback with its 'old' filter
thumb-img
Top Products
Best smartphones under Rs 15,000 in July 2019

Editor's Pick

HP 445 G6 ultra-slim ProBook launched in India for Rs 67,260
News
HP 445 G6 ultra-slim ProBook launched in India for Rs 67,260
How to customize Mi Band 4 wallpaper with PUBG Mobile theme

How To

How to customize Mi Band 4 wallpaper with PUBG Mobile theme

Airtel, Vodafone postpaid plans cost 2 times more than Jio

News

Airtel, Vodafone postpaid plans cost 2 times more than Jio

152 Android apps faking as Reliance Jio apps on Play Store

News

152 Android apps faking as Reliance Jio apps on Play Store

Google Maps can now show you bike sharing stations

News

Google Maps can now show you bike sharing stations

Sponsored

Most Popular

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Review

Thomson 55-inch 4K Android TV review

Realme 3i First Impressions

Realme X First Impressions

Tata Sky Binge First Impressions

HP 445 G6 ultra-slim ProBook launched in India for Rs 67,260

Airtel, Vodafone postpaid plans cost 2 times more than Jio

152 Android apps faking as Reliance Jio apps on Play Store

Google Maps can now show you bike sharing stations

Samsung Galaxy A80 launched in India: Price, specifications

Why Indian engineers are missing the mark for the jobs they set out to pursue

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Related Topics

Related Stories

How to customize Mi Band 4 wallpaper with PUBG Mobile theme

How To

How to customize Mi Band 4 wallpaper with PUBG Mobile theme
Xiaomi Mi Sound deals discount, details, specifications

Deals

Xiaomi Mi Sound deals discount, details, specifications
Xiaomi Mi Rechargeable LED lamp launched in India

News

Xiaomi Mi Rechargeable LED lamp launched in India
Realme takes jab at Xiaomi Redmi K20's price in India

News

Realme takes jab at Xiaomi Redmi K20's price in India
PUBG PC update 4.1 with Season 4 released on Test Server

Gaming

PUBG PC update 4.1 with Season 4 released on Test Server

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy A80 भारत में 48MP रोटेटिंग ट्रिपल कैमरा और Snapdragon 730G SoC के साथ हुआ लॉन्च

Xiaomi स्पीकर को सस्ते में खरीदना चाहते हैं तो जल्दी करें

Oppo A9 स्मार्टफोन भारत में हुआ लॉन्च

Huawei और Honor के इन स्मार्टफोन्स को मिलेगा EMUI 9.1 और Magic UI 2.1 का अपडेट

Flipkart Big Shopping Days सेल का आज आखिरी दिन

News

HP 445 G6 ultra-slim ProBook launched in India for Rs 67,260
News
HP 445 G6 ultra-slim ProBook launched in India for Rs 67,260
Airtel, Vodafone postpaid plans cost 2 times more than Jio

News

Airtel, Vodafone postpaid plans cost 2 times more than Jio
152 Android apps faking as Reliance Jio apps on Play Store

News

152 Android apps faking as Reliance Jio apps on Play Store
Google Maps can now show you bike sharing stations

News

Google Maps can now show you bike sharing stations
Samsung Galaxy A80 launched in India: Price, specifications

News

Samsung Galaxy A80 launched in India: Price, specifications